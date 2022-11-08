Lirik Lagu Souls in the Machine – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Souls in the Machine – Goo Goo Dolls
All this time I was losing control
Chasing a life that would steal my soul
Too many faces, too many lies
Too many hands trying to steal this prize
We all got demons
We all get scared
On our knees, hoping someone cares
And all we need is a little honesty right now
We're still waiting
We are, we are, we are the soul in the machine
We are, we are
When you look up at the bright stars
We are a part of everything
We are, we are
Every breath's a moment
Every moment is a chance to live again
This hope is burning like fire in my veins
When the fear is gone and the truth remains
People are gusts
We've got so much to give, yeah
So many dreams
So much to live for
When life gets hard, we get brave
We all get scared, it's okay
We are, we are, we are the soul in the machine
We are, we are
When you look up at the bright stars
We are a part of everything
We are, we are
Every breath's a moment
Every moment is a chance to live again
