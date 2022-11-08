Lirik Lagu Souls in the Machine – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Souls in the Machine – Goo Goo Dolls

All this time I was losing control

Chasing a life that would steal my soul

Too many faces, too many lies

Too many hands trying to steal this prize

We all got demons

We all get scared

On our knees, hoping someone cares

And all we need is a little honesty right now

We're still waiting

We are, we are, we are the soul in the machine

We are, we are

When you look up at the bright stars

We are a part of everything

We are, we are

Every breath's a moment

Every moment is a chance to live again

This hope is burning like fire in my veins

When the fear is gone and the truth remains

People are gusts

We've got so much to give, yeah

So many dreams

So much to live for

When life gets hard, we get brave

We all get scared, it's okay

We are, we are, we are the soul in the machine

We are, we are

When you look up at the bright stars

We are a part of everything

We are, we are

Every breath's a moment

Every moment is a chance to live again