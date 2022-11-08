Lirik Lagu Home – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Home – Goo Goo Dolls

Crowded rooms full of empty faces

Our deepest conversation full of lies

Another night with all my friends

The kind you'll never see again

I wonder if they'll see through my disguise

And I want to say

That I can't hold back

And it might be wrong

But it's all I have

Come take me home tonight

Come take me home

Oh I need you now

I'm lost without you

A million miles but I will find you

So take me home

It's 3 A.M. and I can't sleep without you

I think I've found the perfect words to say

The shattered light transmits my voice

Sometimes we don't have a choice

I'd wake you up from half a world away

And I tried so hard

Tried to be so strong

But you see the cracks

My defense is gone

Come take me home tonight

Come take me home

Oh I need you now

I'm lost without you

A million miles but I will find you

Come take me home tonight

Come take me home

Oh, come take me home tonight

Come take me home

Come take me home

The shattered light transmits my voice

Sometimes we don't have a choice

Come take me home

Wake you up from half a world away

Oh I need you now

I'm lost without you

I'm holding on till I can find you

So take me home

