Lirik Lagu Home – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Home – Goo Goo Dolls
Crowded rooms full of empty faces
Our deepest conversation full of lies
Another night with all my friends
The kind you'll never see again
I wonder if they'll see through my disguise
And I want to say
That I can't hold back
And it might be wrong
But it's all I have
Come take me home tonight
Come take me home
Oh I need you now
I'm lost without you
A million miles but I will find you
So take me home
It's 3 A.M. and I can't sleep without you
I think I've found the perfect words to say
The shattered light transmits my voice
Sometimes we don't have a choice
I'd wake you up from half a world away
And I tried so hard
Tried to be so strong
But you see the cracks
My defense is gone
Come take me home tonight
Come take me home
Oh I need you now
I'm lost without you
A million miles but I will find you
Come take me home tonight
Come take me home
Oh, come take me home tonight
Come take me home
Come take me home
The shattered light transmits my voice
Sometimes we don't have a choice
Come take me home
Wake you up from half a world away
Oh I need you now
I'm lost without you
I'm holding on till I can find you
So take me home
