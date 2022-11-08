Lirik Lagu Wake Up - Zara Leola dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wake Up - Zara Leola

Oooww..
Feeling so sleepy
You know what,
It's going to be a good day today
Let's go
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up..up..up..up
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up..up..up..up
It's time to wake up
Saatnya bangun pagi
Masih ngantuk tapi aku harus mandi
Tetap smangat di hari baru
Tak sabar bertemu teman-teman ku
Aku mandi
Dan gosok gigi
Pakai seragam
Tak lupa sarapan
Good morning mommy
Good morning daddy
Come on everybody
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up
It's a beautiful day
The sun is shining in the sky
It's time to greet the sun
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up
Makan sarapan
Bikin aku strong
Buku dan pe er
Sudah pasti tidak wrong
Saatnya berangkat
Jangan malas
Jangan telat
Ayo bergegas
Yeaah
Tick Tock Tick Tock
The sound of the clock
Mari kita sekolah
Good morning mommy
Good morning daddy
Come on everybody
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up
It's a beautiful day
The sun is shining in the sky
It's time to greet the sun
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up wake up wake up wake up wake up wake up yeah
It's time to wake up wake up wake up wake up wake up wake up
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up (It's time to wake up)
It's time to wake up
It's a beautiful day
The sun is shining in the sky
It's time to greet the sun
It's time to wake up (It's time to wake up)
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up
It's a beautiful day
The sun is shining in the sky
It's time to greet the sun
It's time to wake up
It's time to wake up

Credit

Artis : Zara Leola

Album : Single

Rilis : 2018

Genre : Pop

Penulis : Nutyas Surya Gumilang

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Wake Up - Zara Leola

