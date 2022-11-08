Lirik Lagu Wake Up - Zara Leola dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wake Up - Zara Leola

Oooww..

Feeling so sleepy

You know what,

It's going to be a good day today

Let's go

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up..up..up..up

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up..up..up..up

It's time to wake up

Saatnya bangun pagi

Masih ngantuk tapi aku harus mandi

Tetap smangat di hari baru

Tak sabar bertemu teman-teman ku

Aku mandi

Dan gosok gigi

Pakai seragam

Tak lupa sarapan

Good morning mommy

Good morning daddy

Come on everybody

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up

It's a beautiful day

The sun is shining in the sky

It's time to greet the sun

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up

Makan sarapan

Bikin aku strong

Buku dan pe er

Sudah pasti tidak wrong

Saatnya berangkat

Jangan malas

Jangan telat

Ayo bergegas

Yeaah

Tick Tock Tick Tock

The sound of the clock

Mari kita sekolah

Good morning mommy

Good morning daddy

Come on everybody

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up

It's a beautiful day

The sun is shining in the sky

It's time to greet the sun

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up wake up wake up wake up wake up wake up yeah

It's time to wake up wake up wake up wake up wake up wake up

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up (It's time to wake up)

It's time to wake up

It's a beautiful day

The sun is shining in the sky

It's time to greet the sun

It's time to wake up (It's time to wake up)

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up

It's a beautiful day

The sun is shining in the sky

It's time to greet the sun

It's time to wake up

It's time to wake up

Credit

Artis : Zara Leola

Album : Single

Rilis : 2018

Genre : Pop

Penulis : Nutyas Surya Gumilang

