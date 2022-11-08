Lirik Lagu She's Nothing - Zara Leola dan Fakta di Baliknya

She's Nothing - Zara Leola
Knowing that i love you so bad
Makes me feel anxious about myself
The way you think that i'm such a psychopath
Cause i love rhyming your name with things
I waited until you're ready
Taking all, all your malady
Say that i'm so obsessed but got me screwed up
But you only abuse me when you thought that i was lesser
You got what you needed leaving me all behind
Oh she's nothing compared to me
Oh she's nothing compared to me
Oh she's nothing compared to me
Oh she's nothing compared to me
She looks like your favorite best after you crossed the line
So damn in love with you, well might ended up torturing you
But you only abuse me when you thought that i was lesser
You got what you needed leaving me all behind
Oh she's nothing compared to me
Oh she's nothing compared to me
Oh she's nothing compared to me
Oh she's nothing compared to me
All i did was try my best (Try my best)
Be a better girl for you (Better for you)
All i did was try my best
Be a better girl for you
And all i get was broken pieces that are all reuse
But you only abuse me when you thought that i was lesser
You got what you needed leaving me all behind
Oh she's nothing compared to me
Oh she's nothing compared to me
Oh she's nothing compared to me
Oh she's nothing compared to me
Oh she's nothing compared to me
Oh she's nothing compared to me
Oh she's nothing compared to me
Oh she's nothing compared to me
Oh she's nothing compared to me
Credits
Artis : Zara Leola, Enda, Eka Gustiwana, Achmad Satria
Album : She's Nothing
Rilis : 2021
Genre : Pop
Penulis : Eka Gustiwana Putra, Zara Leola, Neldio Hartono
Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu She's Nothing - Zara Leola
Azahra Leola Wicuda atau yang lebih akrab disapa dengan Zara merupakan seorang penyanyi sekaligus aktris kebangsaan Indonesia, putri sulung dari Enda yang merupakan seorang gitaris dari grup musik Ungu.
