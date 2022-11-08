Lirik Lagu She's Nothing - Zara Leola dan Fakta di Baliknya

She's Nothing - Zara Leola

Knowing that i love you so bad

Makes me feel anxious about myself

The way you think that i'm such a psychopath

Cause i love rhyming your name with things

I waited until you're ready

Taking all, all your malady

Say that i'm so obsessed but got me screwed up

But you only abuse me when you thought that i was lesser

You got what you needed leaving me all behind

Oh she's nothing compared to me

Oh she's nothing compared to me

Oh she's nothing compared to me

Oh she's nothing compared to me

She looks like your favorite best after you crossed the line

So damn in love with you, well might ended up torturing you

But you only abuse me when you thought that i was lesser

You got what you needed leaving me all behind

Oh she's nothing compared to me

Oh she's nothing compared to me

Oh she's nothing compared to me

Oh she's nothing compared to me

All i did was try my best (Try my best)

Be a better girl for you (Better for you)

All i did was try my best

Be a better girl for you

And all i get was broken pieces that are all reuse

But you only abuse me when you thought that i was lesser

You got what you needed leaving me all behind

Oh she's nothing compared to me

Oh she's nothing compared to me

Oh she's nothing compared to me

Oh she's nothing compared to me

Oh she's nothing compared to me

Oh she's nothing compared to me

Oh she's nothing compared to me

Oh she's nothing compared to me

Oh she's nothing compared to me

Credits

Artis : Zara Leola, Enda, Eka Gustiwana, Achmad Satria

Album : She's Nothing

Rilis : 2021

Genre : Pop

Penulis : Eka Gustiwana Putra, Zara Leola, Neldio Hartono

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu She's Nothing - Zara Leola

Azahra Leola Wicuda atau yang lebih akrab disapa dengan Zara merupakan seorang penyanyi sekaligus aktris kebangsaan Indonesia, putri sulung dari Enda yang merupakan seorang gitaris dari grup musik Ungu.