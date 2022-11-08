Lirik Lagu Good Waste of Time - Zara Leola dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good Waste of Time - Zara Leola

Good Waste of Time - Zara Leola

I use your favorite dress

Spend your credit card, hop on drive-through's

We laugh at all your jokes

Don't care if it makes no sense

Let me be special to your heart

Leave a trace of memories behind

Losing myself so

I could call you mine

Forcing fate so that

Both our stars align

I'd do it every day

Just so we're okay

Hoping you're my good waste of time

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Told my friends you're right for me

Made excuses to my parents just to see you (just to see you)

I never thought I was (never thought I was)

Doing something wrong (yeah), hm-mm

Let me be special to your heart (my heart)

Leave a trace of memories behind, hm-mm

Losing myself so

I could call you mine

Forcing fate so that

Both our stars align

I'd do it every day

Just so we're okay

Hoping you're my good waste of time

Losing myself so

I could call you mine (call you mine)

Forcing fate so that

Both our stars align

I'd do it every day

So we're okay (so we're okay)

Hoping you're my good waste of time

yeah-hey-hey, yeah-hey-hey, yeah-hey-hey

(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) yeah-hey-hey, yeah-hey-hey, yeah-hey-hey

(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) yeah-hey-hey, yeah-hey-hey, yeah-hey-hey

(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) yeah-hey-hey, yeah-hey-hey, yeah-hey-hey

Hoping you're my good waste of time

Credit

Artis : Zara Leola dan Enda

Album : Good Waste of Time

Rilis : 2022

Genre : Pop

Penulis : Eka Gustiwana Putra, Zara Leola

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Good Waste of Time - Zara Leola

Azahra Leola Wicuda atau yang lebih akrab disapa dengan Zara merupakan seorang penyanyi sekaligus aktris kebangsaan Indonesia, putri sulung dari Enda yang merupakan seorang gitaris dari grup musik Ungu.