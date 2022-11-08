Lirik Lagu Good Waste of Time - Zara Leola dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good Waste of Time - Zara Leola
Good Waste of Time - Zara Leola
I use your favorite dress
Spend your credit card, hop on drive-through's
We laugh at all your jokes
Don't care if it makes no sense
Let me be special to your heart
Leave a trace of memories behind
Losing myself so
I could call you mine
Forcing fate so that
Both our stars align
I'd do it every day
Just so we're okay
Hoping you're my good waste of time
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Told my friends you're right for me
Made excuses to my parents just to see you (just to see you)
I never thought I was (never thought I was)
Doing something wrong (yeah), hm-mm
Let me be special to your heart (my heart)
Leave a trace of memories behind, hm-mm
Losing myself so
I could call you mine
Forcing fate so that
Both our stars align
I'd do it every day
Just so we're okay
Hoping you're my good waste of time
Losing myself so
I could call you mine (call you mine)
Forcing fate so that
Both our stars align
I'd do it every day
So we're okay (so we're okay)
Hoping you're my good waste of time
yeah-hey-hey, yeah-hey-hey, yeah-hey-hey
(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) yeah-hey-hey, yeah-hey-hey, yeah-hey-hey
(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) yeah-hey-hey, yeah-hey-hey, yeah-hey-hey
(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) yeah-hey-hey, yeah-hey-hey, yeah-hey-hey
Hoping you're my good waste of time
Credit
Artis : Zara Leola dan Enda
Album : Good Waste of Time
Rilis : 2022
Genre : Pop
Penulis : Eka Gustiwana Putra, Zara Leola
Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Good Waste of Time - Zara Leola
Azahra Leola Wicuda atau yang lebih akrab disapa dengan Zara merupakan seorang penyanyi sekaligus aktris kebangsaan Indonesia, putri sulung dari Enda yang merupakan seorang gitaris dari grup musik Ungu.
