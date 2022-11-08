Lirik Lagu Should I - Zara Leola dan Fakta di Baliknya

Should I - Zara Leola
Pertama berjumpa
Ku tak ada rasa suka
Biasa saja, apa adanya, haa
Waktu demi waktu
Perasaanku meragu
Apakah kamu merasakan hal yang sama?
How you stole my heart
And I wish you're mine
I've never felt this way before
You're always on my mind
Tell me what can I do
When I'm truly in love with you
Baru kusadari (baru kusadari)
Rasa ini tak berarti
Saat kau beri (saat kau beri)
Hatimu pada dirinya
How you stole my heart
And I wish you're mine
I've never felt this way before (never felt this before)
You're always on my mind
And I don't wanna let things go
Should I let you know? (Should I let you know?)
How I feel inside? (How I feel inside?)
This feeling that I can't be denied
All that I see is you (all that I see is you)
Tell me what can I do
When I'm truly in love with you
I was truly in love with you
Truly in love with you
Uu-uuh-uuh
How you stole my heart
And I wish you're mine
I've never felt this way before (never felt this before)
You're always on my mind
And I don't wanna let things go
Should I let you know?
How I feel inside?
This feeling that I can't be denied
All that I see is you
Tell me what can I do
When I'm truly in love with you
Truly in love with you (uuh-haa)
Truly in love with you
Credit
Artis : Zara Leola
Album : Should I
Rilis : 2020
Genre : Pop
Penulis : Abram Arbianto Lembono, Martinus Layardo, Zara Leola, dan Anneth
Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Should I - Zara Leola
Azahra Leola Wicuda atau yang lebih akrab disapa dengan Zara merupakan seorang penyanyi sekaligus aktris kebangsaan Indonesia, putri sulung dari Enda yang merupakan seorang gitaris dari grup musik Ungu.
