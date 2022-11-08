Lirik Lagu Should I - Zara Leola dan Fakta di Baliknya

Should I - Zara Leola

Pertama berjumpa

Ku tak ada rasa suka

Biasa saja, apa adanya, haa

Waktu demi waktu

Perasaanku meragu

Apakah kamu merasakan hal yang sama?

How you stole my heart

And I wish you're mine

I've never felt this way before

You're always on my mind

Tell me what can I do

When I'm truly in love with you

Baru kusadari (baru kusadari)

Rasa ini tak berarti

Saat kau beri (saat kau beri)

Hatimu pada dirinya

How you stole my heart

And I wish you're mine

I've never felt this way before (never felt this before)

You're always on my mind

And I don't wanna let things go

Should I let you know? (Should I let you know?)

How I feel inside? (How I feel inside?)

This feeling that I can't be denied

All that I see is you (all that I see is you)

Tell me what can I do

When I'm truly in love with you

I was truly in love with you

Truly in love with you

Uu-uuh-uuh

How you stole my heart

And I wish you're mine

I've never felt this way before (never felt this before)

You're always on my mind

And I don't wanna let things go

Should I let you know?

How I feel inside?

This feeling that I can't be denied

All that I see is you

Tell me what can I do

When I'm truly in love with you

Truly in love with you (uuh-haa)

Truly in love with you

Credit

Artis : Zara Leola

Album : Should I

Rilis : 2020

Genre : Pop

Penulis : Abram Arbianto Lembono, Martinus Layardo, Zara Leola, dan Anneth

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Should I - Zara Leola

Azahra Leola Wicuda atau yang lebih akrab disapa dengan Zara merupakan seorang penyanyi sekaligus aktris kebangsaan Indonesia, putri sulung dari Enda yang merupakan seorang gitaris dari grup musik Ungu.