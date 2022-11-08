Lirik Lagu No To Bully - Zara Leola dan Fakta di Baliknya

No To Bully - Zara Leola

Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now

Who do you think you are

You must think youe a superstar

Running round the school hurting everyone's feelings

Being rude and being nasty

No thats not the way to go

I Said

No thats not the way to go

Everybody stand up to the bully

Stand Up

No we dont want no trouble no

Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now

You aint gonaa stop

You aint gonaa stop

Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now

You will never gonna stop me

You will never gonna hurt me

Cos what you need to know about a bully is that

They're deep down sad

They're deep down lonely

No thats not the way to go

I Said

No thats not the way to go

Everybody stand up to the bully

Stand Up

No we dont want no trouble no

Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now

You aint gonaa stop

You aint gonaa stop

Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now

Credits

Artis : Zara Leola

Album : Single-No To Bully

Rilis : 2019

Genre : Pop

Penulis : Nutyas Surya Gumilang

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu No To Bully - Zara Leola

Azahra Leola Wicuda atau yang lebih akrab disapa dengan Zara merupakan seorang penyanyi sekaligus aktris kebangsaan Indonesia, putri sulung dari Enda yang merupakan seorang gitaris dari grup musik Ungu.