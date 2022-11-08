Lirik Lagu No To Bully - Zara Leola dan Fakta di Baliknya

No To Bully - Zara Leola
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
Who do you think you are
You must think youe a superstar
Running round the school hurting everyone's feelings
Being rude and being nasty
No thats not the way to go
I Said
No thats not the way to go
Everybody stand up to the bully
Stand Up
No we dont want no trouble no
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop me now
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop me now
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop me now
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop me now
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
You will never gonna stop me
You will never gonna hurt me
Cos what you need to know about a bully is that
They're deep down sad
They're deep down lonely
No thats not the way to go
I Said
No thats not the way to go
Everybody stand up to the bully
Stand Up
No we dont want no trouble no
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop me now
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop me now
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop me now
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop
You aint gonaa stop me now
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
Just say no to bully you aint gonaa stop me now
Credits
Artis : Zara Leola
Album : Single-No To Bully
Rilis : 2019
Genre : Pop
Penulis : Nutyas Surya Gumilang
Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu No To Bully - Zara Leola
Azahra Leola Wicuda atau yang lebih akrab disapa dengan Zara merupakan seorang penyanyi sekaligus aktris kebangsaan Indonesia, putri sulung dari Enda yang merupakan seorang gitaris dari grup musik Ungu.
Artikel Pilihan