Lirik Lagu Move It - Zara Leola dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hey every body

I'm a zara

I like to dance

Do you want dance with me?

Let let let's go...

Come on everybody

Go and move your body

Like the music take control

Everybody move your body

Move it, move it, move it, move it

Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it

Move it, move it, move it, move it

Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it

Go ahead take your body

And never you feeling sad

Go ahead move your body

And never you really want you

Don't you ever really but what people gone to say (gone to say)

Go ahead and to your dance anyway

Cause i like to move, move, move, move my body

Cause i like to sing, sing, sing, sing my song

Yeah...

Come on everybody

Go and move your body

Like the music take control

Everybody move your body

Move it, move it, move it, move it

Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it

Move it, move it, move it, move it

Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it

(shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it)

Come on everybody

Go and move your body

Like the music take control

Everybody move your body

Move it, move it, move it, move it

Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it

Move it, move it, move it, move it

Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it

Hey you, hey you

I never ever want to see you sad

Hey you, hey you

Everything is gone to be allright

We can, we can

We can dance together

We can, we can

Have you fun together

Cause i like to move, move, move, move my body

Cause i like to sing, sing, sing, sing my song

Yeah...

Come on everybody

Go and move your body

Like the music take control

Everybody move your body

Move it, move it, move it, move it

Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it

Move it, move it, move it, move it

Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it

(shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it)

Come on everybody

Go and move your body

Like the music take control

Everybody move your body

Move it, move it, move it, move it

Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it

Move it, move it, move it, move it

Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it

Come on everybody

Go and move your body

Like the music take control

Everybody move your body

Move it, move it, move it, move it

Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it

Move it, move it, move it, move it

Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it

Credits

Artis : Zara Leola

Album : Move It

Rilis : 2021

Genre : Pop

Penulis : Nutyas Surya Gumilang

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Move It - Zara Leola

Azahra Leola Wicuda atau yang lebih akrab disapa dengan Zara merupakan seorang penyanyi sekaligus aktris kebangsaan Indonesia, putri sulung dari Enda yang merupakan seorang gitaris dari grup musik Ungu.