Lirik Lagu Move It - Zara Leola dan Fakta di Baliknya
Move It - Zara Leola
Hey every body
I'm a zara
I like to dance
Do you want dance with me?
Let let let's go...
Come on everybody
Go and move your body
Like the music take control
Everybody move your body
Move it, move it, move it, move it
Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it
Move it, move it, move it, move it
Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it
Go ahead take your body
And never you feeling sad
Go ahead move your body
And never you really want you
Don't you ever really but what people gone to say (gone to say)
Go ahead and to your dance anyway
Cause i like to move, move, move, move my body
Cause i like to sing, sing, sing, sing my song
Yeah...
Come on everybody
Go and move your body
Like the music take control
Everybody move your body
Move it, move it, move it, move it
Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it
Move it, move it, move it, move it
Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it
(shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it)
Come on everybody
Go and move your body
Like the music take control
Everybody move your body
Move it, move it, move it, move it
Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it
Move it, move it, move it, move it
Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it
Hey you, hey you
I never ever want to see you sad
Hey you, hey you
Everything is gone to be allright
We can, we can
We can dance together
We can, we can
Have you fun together
Cause i like to move, move, move, move my body
Cause i like to sing, sing, sing, sing my song
Yeah...
Come on everybody
Go and move your body
Like the music take control
Everybody move your body
Move it, move it, move it, move it
Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it
Move it, move it, move it, move it
Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it
(shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it)
Come on everybody
Go and move your body
Like the music take control
Everybody move your body
Move it, move it, move it, move it
Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it
Move it, move it, move it, move it
Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it
Come on everybody
Go and move your body
Like the music take control
Everybody move your body
Move it, move it, move it, move it
Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it
Move it, move it, move it, move it
Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it
Credits
Artis : Zara Leola
Album : Move It
Rilis : 2021
Genre : Pop
Penulis : Nutyas Surya Gumilang
Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Move It - Zara Leola
Azahra Leola Wicuda atau yang lebih akrab disapa dengan Zara merupakan seorang penyanyi sekaligus aktris kebangsaan Indonesia, putri sulung dari Enda yang merupakan seorang gitaris dari grup musik Ungu.
