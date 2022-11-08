Lirik Lagu Blue - Troye Sivan, Alex Hope dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blue

Love it's hard, I know

All your lights are red, but I'm green to go

Used to see you high, now you're only low

All your lights are red but I'm green to go

I want you

I'll colour me blue

Anything it takes to make you stay

Only seeing myself

When I'm looking up at you

I want you

I'll colour me blue

Anything it takes to make you stay

Only seeing myself

When I'm looking up at you

I can't say no

Though the lights are on

There's nobody home

Swore I'd never lose control

Then I fell in love with a heart that beats so slow

I want you

I'll colour me blue

Anything it takes to make you stay

Only seeing myself

When I'm looking up at you

I want you

I'll colour me blue

Anything it takes to make you stay

Only seeing myself

When I'm looking up at you

I know you're seeing black and white

So I'll paint you a clear blue sky

Without you I am colour-blind

It's raining every time I open my eyes

I know you're seeing black and white

So I'll paint you a clear blue sky

Without you I am colour-blind

It's raining every time I open my eyes

I want you

I'll colour me blue

Only seeing myself

When I'm looking up at you

When I'm looking up at you

I want you

I'll colour me blue

Anything it takes to make you stay

Only seeing myself

When I'm looking up at you

I want you (when I'm looking up at you)

I want you

I'll colour me blue

Anything it takes to make you stay

Only seeing myself

When I'm looking up at you

I want you

I'll colour me blue

Anything it takes to make you stay

Only seeing myself

When I'm looking up at you

Credit:

Title: Blue

Artist: Troye Sivan

Dirilis: 2015

Album: Blue Neighbourhood

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Blue

Lagu Blue merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2015. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:44 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Neighbourhood. Lagu ini Troye Sivan berkolaborasi bersama penyanyi bernama Alex Hope.