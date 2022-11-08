Lirik Lagu Blue - Troye Sivan, Alex Hope dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blue
Love it's hard, I know
All your lights are red, but I'm green to go
Used to see you high, now you're only low
All your lights are red but I'm green to go
I want you
I'll colour me blue
Anything it takes to make you stay
Only seeing myself
When I'm looking up at you
I want you
I'll colour me blue
Anything it takes to make you stay
Only seeing myself
When I'm looking up at you
I can't say no
Though the lights are on
There's nobody home
Swore I'd never lose control
Then I fell in love with a heart that beats so slow
I want you
I'll colour me blue
Anything it takes to make you stay
Only seeing myself
When I'm looking up at you
I want you
I'll colour me blue
Anything it takes to make you stay
Only seeing myself
When I'm looking up at you
I know you're seeing black and white
So I'll paint you a clear blue sky
Without you I am colour-blind
It's raining every time I open my eyes
I know you're seeing black and white
So I'll paint you a clear blue sky
Without you I am colour-blind
It's raining every time I open my eyes
I want you
I'll colour me blue
Only seeing myself
When I'm looking up at you
When I'm looking up at you
I want you
I'll colour me blue
Anything it takes to make you stay
Only seeing myself
When I'm looking up at you
I want you (when I'm looking up at you)
I want you
I'll colour me blue
Anything it takes to make you stay
Only seeing myself
When I'm looking up at you
I want you
I'll colour me blue
Anything it takes to make you stay
Only seeing myself
When I'm looking up at you
Credit:
Title: Blue
Artist: Troye Sivan
Dirilis: 2015
Album: Blue Neighbourhood
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Blue
Lagu Blue merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2015. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:44 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Neighbourhood. Lagu ini Troye Sivan berkolaborasi bersama penyanyi bernama Alex Hope.
