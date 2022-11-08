Lirik Lagu Heaven - Troye Sivan ft. Betty Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heaven - Troye Sivan ft. Betty Who

The truth runs wild

Like a tear down a cheek

Trying to save face, and daddy heart break

I'm lying through my teeth

This voice inside

Has been eating at me

Trying to replace the love that I fake

With what we both need

The truth runs wild

Like kids on concrete

Trying to sedate, my mind in its cage

And numb what I see

Awake, wide-eyed

I'm screaming at me

Trying to keep faith and picture his face

Staring up at me

Without losing a piece of me

How do I get to heaven?

Without changing a part of me

How do I get to heaven?

All my time is wasted

Feeling like my heart's mistaken, oh

So if I'm losing a piece of me

Maybe I don't want heaven

The truth runs wild

Like the rain to the sea

Trying to set straight the lines that I trace

To find some relief

This voice inside

Has been eating at me

Trying to embrace the picture I paint

And colour me free

Without losing a piece of me

How do I get to heaven?

Without changing a part of me

How do I get to heaven?

All my time is wasted

Feeling like my heart's mistaken, oh

So if I'm losing a piece of me

Maybe I don't want heaven

So I'm counting to fifteen

Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen

So I'm counting to fifteen

Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen

So I'm counting to fifteen

Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen

So I'm counting to fifteen

Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen

Without losing a piece of me

How do I get to heaven?

Without changing a part of me

How do I get to heaven?

All my time is wasted

Feeling like my heart's mistaken, oh

So if I'm losing a piece of me

Maybe I don't want heaven

The truth runs wild

Like a tear down a cheek

Credit:

Title: Heaven

Artist: Troye Sivan dan Betty Who

Dirilis: 2015

Album: Blue Neighbourhood (Deluxe)

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Heaven

Lagu Heaven merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2015. Lagu yang berdurasi 4:21 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Neighbourhood. Pada lagu ini, Troye Sivan berkolaborasi bersama penyanyi bernama Betty How.