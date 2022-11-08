Lirik Lagu Times of Trouble - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Times of Trouble - The Zutons
You know we're living in times of trouble
The past was better for me
While I'm living in times of trouble
Maybe you can help me
Oh maybe you can help me
I keep on looking on over my shoulders
And fear has fallen to me
I looked a while and then once over
Maybe you can help me
Well maybe you can help me
Another week, another weekend
Passes right over me
Another way to find a new friend
Maybe you can help me
Oh maybe you can help me
Uh huh huh
Uh huh huh
Uh huh huh
Uh huh huh
Uh huh huh
Uh huh huh
Mmm uh huh huh
Credit
Artis: The Zutons
Album: Who Killed…… The Zutons?
Tahun: 2004
Genre: Indie, Rock
Songwriter: Dave McCabe
Fakta The Zutons
The Zutons adalah band indie rock Inggris yang terbentuk pada awal tahun 2001 di Liverpool. Saat ini, band ini beranggotakan Dave McCabe yang sekaligus menjadi gitaris serta vokalis band, Sean Payne yang memegang posisi drummer, dan Abi Harding sang pemain saksofon.
