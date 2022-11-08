Lirik Lagu Times of Trouble - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Times of Trouble - The Zutons

You know we're living in times of trouble

The past was better for me

While I'm living in times of trouble

Maybe you can help me

Oh maybe you can help me

I keep on looking on over my shoulders

And fear has fallen to me

I looked a while and then once over

Maybe you can help me

Well maybe you can help me

Another week, another weekend

Passes right over me

Another way to find a new friend

Maybe you can help me

Oh maybe you can help me

Uh huh huh

Uh huh huh

Uh huh huh

Uh huh huh

Uh huh huh

Uh huh huh

Mmm uh huh huh

Credit

Artis: The Zutons

Album: Who Killed…… The Zutons?

Tahun: 2004

Genre: Indie, Rock

Songwriter: Dave McCabe

Fakta The Zutons

The Zutons adalah band indie rock Inggris yang terbentuk pada awal tahun 2001 di Liverpool. Saat ini, band ini beranggotakan Dave McCabe yang sekaligus menjadi gitaris serta vokalis band, Sean Payne yang memegang posisi drummer, dan Abi Harding sang pemain saksofon.