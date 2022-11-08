Lirik Moons and Horror Shows - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Moons and Horror Shows - The Zutons
Today is a day when many fine things will come
Today is just a memory tomorrow
I know that there's some bad things to come
But I'll forget them all until tomorrow
The days are long and nights don't come at all
We eat and drink and then we fall asleep
And then I dream of moons and horror shows
And then I'll wake up fresh and new tomorrow
Then I dream of moons and horror shows
And then I'll wake up fresh and new tomorrow
Hmmmm...
Credit
Artis: The Zutons
Album: Who Killed…… The Zutons?
Tahun: 2004
Genre: Indie, Rock
Songwriter: Dave McCabe
Fakta The Zutons
Artikel Pilihan