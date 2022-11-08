Lirik Moons and Horror Shows - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Moons and Horror Shows - The Zutons

Today is a day when many fine things will come

Today is just a memory tomorrow

I know that there's some bad things to come

But I'll forget them all until tomorrow

The days are long and nights don't come at all

We eat and drink and then we fall asleep

And then I dream of moons and horror shows

And then I'll wake up fresh and new tomorrow

Then I dream of moons and horror shows

And then I'll wake up fresh and new tomorrow

Hmmmm...

Credit

Artis: The Zutons

Album: Who Killed…… The Zutons?

Tahun: 2004

Genre: Indie, Rock

Songwriter: Dave McCabe

Fakta The Zutons