Lirik Dirty Dancehall - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Dirty Dancehall - The Zutons

Well the sun grew dim and the night grew tall

Everyone's dancing in the dirty dancehall

The chins they did wobble, the eyes did stare

There was a sense of threat in the air

Everyone's dancing, feeling fine

But looking like Zombies, as though they're dying

I stood alone in the darkened room

My mouth is dry and my heart goes boom

Oh the dogs and the vermin were mooching in the streets

Sniffing out the candy and the left over meat

Down in the alley a tramp falls asleep

Murdering the hooker and chops off their feet

Everyone's dancing, feeling fine

But looking like Zombies, as though they're dying

I stood alone in the darkened room

My mouth is dry and my heart goes boom

This is just a night in the City of Culture

But everyone's whacked and looks like vultures (4x)

All the lights came on and the music stopped

Men in uniform outside on watch

The tramp waits by the bush to pounce

Woken up again by a young girl's shout

Closing up the club, a fight breaks out

All the Black Mariahs were left in no doubt

One got killed another one ran

They ended up arresting an innocent man

This is just a night in the City of Culture

But everyone's whacked and looks like vultures

Artis: The Zutons