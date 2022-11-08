Lirik Lagu Don’t Ever Think (Too Much) - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Ever Think (Too Much) - The Zutons
I'm standing on the edge of the cliff
And I'm thinking it through my mind
I'm afraid that I'm about to slip
Because my body is out of time
And I'm thinking, thinking, thinking, think
Thinking till I'm nearly dead
Do you remember when you were young?
Do you remember what your mother said?
She said, don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much
And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much
And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much
And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much
Obsession is a terrible thing
Does it happen to everyone?
As mother nature comes with a sting
And it persecutes everyone
And I'm lying, I'm lying, I'm lying awake
Lying in my burnt out bed
Do you remember when you were young?
Do you remember what your mother said?
She said, don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much
And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much
And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much
And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much
And I think again
And I think again
It's just the thinking I don't understand
It's all holes, built to wires
But persecution is on fire
Don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much
And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much (repeat to fade)
