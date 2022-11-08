Lirik Lagu Don’t Ever Think (Too Much) - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Ever Think (Too Much) - The Zutons

I'm standing on the edge of the cliff

And I'm thinking it through my mind

I'm afraid that I'm about to slip

Because my body is out of time

And I'm thinking, thinking, thinking, think

Thinking till I'm nearly dead

Do you remember when you were young?

Do you remember what your mother said?

She said, don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much

And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much

And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much

And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much

Obsession is a terrible thing

Does it happen to everyone?

As mother nature comes with a sting

And it persecutes everyone

And I'm lying, I'm lying, I'm lying awake

Lying in my burnt out bed

Do you remember when you were young?

Do you remember what your mother said?

She said, don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much

And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much

And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much

And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much

And I think again

And I think again

It's just the thinking I don't understand

It's all holes, built to wires

But persecution is on fire

Don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much

And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much (repeat to fade)

