Lirik Lagu Don’t Ever Think (Too Much) - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 8 November 2022, 00:20 WIB
Logo The Zutons
Logo The Zutons /Facebook/The Zutons

Lirik Lagu Don’t Ever Think (Too Much) - The Zutons

I'm standing on the edge of the cliff
And I'm thinking it through my mind
I'm afraid that I'm about to slip
Because my body is out of time

And I'm thinking, thinking, thinking, think
Thinking till I'm nearly dead
Do you remember when you were young?
Do you remember what your mother said?

She said, don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much
And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much
And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much
And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much

Obsession is a terrible thing
Does it happen to everyone?
As mother nature comes with a sting
And it persecutes everyone

And I'm lying, I'm lying, I'm lying awake
Lying in my burnt out bed
Do you remember when you were young?
Do you remember what your mother said?

She said, don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much
And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much
And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much
And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much

And I think again
And I think again
It's just the thinking I don't understand
It's all holes, built to wires
But persecution is on fire

Don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much
And don't ever think, ever think, ever think too much (repeat to fade)

Credit

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Prediksi Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] JAKARTA

Prediksi Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] JAKARTA

7 November 2022, 20:18 WIB
Profil Robert Smith, Vokalis The Cure dengan Dandanan Eksentrik

Profil Robert Smith, Vokalis The Cure dengan Dandanan Eksentrik

7 November 2022, 14:21 WIB
Profil Bagus NTRL, Sempat Ditinggalkan Dua Temannya di Netral hingga Kenalkan Jalan Tengah

Profil Bagus NTRL, Sempat Ditinggalkan Dua Temannya di Netral hingga Kenalkan Jalan Tengah

7 November 2022, 12:23 WIB
Perjalanan Karier Aaron Carter, Penyanyi yang Ditemukan Tewas di Rumahnya

Perjalanan Karier Aaron Carter, Penyanyi yang Ditemukan Tewas di Rumahnya

7 November 2022, 11:29 WIB
Asal-usul Musik Pop dan Perkembangannya di Dunia

Asal-usul Musik Pop dan Perkembangannya di Dunia

7 November 2022, 09:30 WIB
Profil Kurt Cobain, Kisah Hidup Vokalis Nirvana yang Depresif

Profil Kurt Cobain, Kisah Hidup Vokalis Nirvana yang Depresif

7 November 2022, 09:11 WIB
Maestro Karawitan Sunda Tan Deseng Meninggal Dunia, Selamat Jalan Sang Jimat Awaking

Maestro Karawitan Sunda Tan Deseng Meninggal Dunia, Selamat Jalan Sang Jimat Awaking

7 November 2022, 07:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bobrok! – Kotak feat. Pay, Eross dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bobrok! – Kotak feat. Pay, Eross dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 November 2022, 04:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 November 2022, 04:37 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 November 2022, 01:32 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Link Live Streaming MotoGP Valencia 2022, Siaran Langsung Trans7 Pukul 19.00 WIB
2

Haji Faisal Akhirnya Ungkap Keberadaan Barang-barang Peninggalan Vanessa Angel, Mulai Sepatu hingga Handphone
3

Cuma Bisa Urus Anak di Rumah, Kondisi Psikis Rizky Billar Masih Terganggu
4

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Final Hylo Open 2022, Saksikan Gratis di iNews TV
5

Breaking News! Kebakaran Hebat Terjadi di Balai Kota Bandung, Api Berasal dari Kantor Bappelitbang
6

Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini 6 November 2022, Masih Ada Kesempatan Tukar Reward di Free Fire
7

Info Jadwal dan Lokasi Vaksin Booster di Kota Bandung Periode 7 – 18 November 2022
8

Lesti Kejora Posting Foto Bareng Rizky Billar di Kolam Renang, Netizen Soroti Kehadiran Baby L
9

Bertemu Orang yang Menghinanya, Dewi Perssik Menangis
10

Bertahun-tahun Berpisah, Kim Sejeong Akhirnya Bertemu Sang Ayah Saat Jumpa Fans di Indonesia

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cilacap Update

Seleksi Pendaftaran PPPK Badan Siber dan Sandi Negara Dibuka, Berikut Persyaratanya

Seleksi Pendaftaran PPPK Badan Siber dan Sandi Negara Dibuka, Berikut Persyaratanya

8 November 2022, 00:21 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Contoh Tugas 9 Lokakarya Membuat Video Pembelajaran Sebagai Sumber Belajar PPG Dalam Jabatan 2022

Contoh Tugas 9 Lokakarya Membuat Video Pembelajaran Sebagai Sumber Belajar PPG Dalam Jabatan 2022

8 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Selasa 8 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Selasa 8 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

8 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Selasa 8 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Selasa 8 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

8 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Contoh Tugas 8 Lokakarya Membuat RPP Bagian 3 PPG Dalam Jabatan 2022

Contoh Tugas 8 Lokakarya Membuat RPP Bagian 3 PPG Dalam Jabatan 2022

8 November 2022, 00:11 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Selasa 8 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Selasa 8 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

8 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 8 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 8 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

8 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 8 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 8 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

8 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Selasa 8 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Selasa 8 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

8 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Suara Halmahera

Berikut Hasil Drawing 16 Besar Liga Champions 2022/2023: Final Dini Terjadi Lagi

Berikut Hasil Drawing 16 Besar Liga Champions 2022/2023: Final Dini Terjadi Lagi

8 November 2022, 00:01 WIB

Flores Terkini

Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih Selasa 8 November 2022: Mantab! Novia Jatuhkan Pilihan Pada Jefri Seorang

Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih Selasa 8 November 2022: Mantab! Novia Jatuhkan Pilihan Pada Jefri Seorang

7 November 2022, 23:59 WIB

Cilacap Update

Nonton Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 5 Sub Indo, Download dan Streaming Sekarang!

Nonton Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 5 Sub Indo, Download dan Streaming Sekarang!

7 November 2022, 23:57 WIB

Zona Priangan

Remaja Brasil Sumbangkan Stiker Piala Dunia kepada Anak-anak Miskin

Remaja Brasil Sumbangkan Stiker Piala Dunia kepada Anak-anak Miskin

7 November 2022, 23:56 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

BERGAYA SPORTY! GPX Drone 150 2023, Dirilis dengan Desain Ala Touring

BERGAYA SPORTY! GPX Drone 150 2023, Dirilis dengan Desain Ala Touring

7 November 2022, 23:52 WIB

Selebritalk

Agensi OMEGA X Meminta Maaf dan Umumkan CEO Resmi Mengundurkan Diri

Agensi OMEGA X Meminta Maaf dan Umumkan CEO Resmi Mengundurkan Diri

7 November 2022, 23:49 WIB

Media Blora

Agensi OMEGA X Meminta Maaf Atas Kontroversi dan Mengumumkan CEO Telah Mengundurkan Diri

Agensi OMEGA X Meminta Maaf Atas Kontroversi dan Mengumumkan CEO Telah Mengundurkan Diri

7 November 2022, 23:47 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Hasil Drawing Babak Play off 16 Besar Liga Europa Barcelona Vs MU, Netizen Heboh: This is Final!

Hasil Drawing Babak Play off 16 Besar Liga Europa Barcelona Vs MU, Netizen Heboh: This is Final!

7 November 2022, 23:47 WIB

Indramayu Hits

LEGA BANGET ! Ramalan Shio Babi Besok 8 November 2022: Bisnis Lancar, Cinta Tak Lagi Samar-samar

LEGA BANGET ! Ramalan Shio Babi Besok 8 November 2022: Bisnis Lancar, Cinta Tak Lagi Samar-samar

7 November 2022, 23:41 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Cara Ganti Background Foto dengan Warna Merah atau Biru Secara Online

Cara Ganti Background Foto dengan Warna Merah atau Biru Secara Online

7 November 2022, 23:41 WIB

Media Blora

Polisi Konfirmasi Mantan Pegawai Kementerian Luar Negeri Korsel Mencoba Menjual Topi Jungkook BTS

Polisi Konfirmasi Mantan Pegawai Kementerian Luar Negeri Korsel Mencoba Menjual Topi Jungkook BTS

7 November 2022, 23:41 WIB

Flores Terkini

Trailer Ikatan Cinta Selasa 8 November 2022: Dedek Bayi Batal, Aladin Kaget dengar Kabar Tentang Mama Sarah

Trailer Ikatan Cinta Selasa 8 November 2022: Dedek Bayi Batal, Aladin Kaget dengar Kabar Tentang Mama Sarah

7 November 2022, 23:39 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Panglima TNI Sebut Kerja Sama intelijen Militer Guna mengamankan Puncak KTT G20

Panglima TNI Sebut Kerja Sama intelijen Militer Guna mengamankan Puncak KTT G20

7 November 2022, 23:35 WIB

Media Blora

Hasil Drawing Babak Penyisihan 16 Besar Liga Europa, Big Match Manchester United vs Barcelona

Hasil Drawing Babak Penyisihan 16 Besar Liga Europa, Big Match Manchester United vs Barcelona

7 November 2022, 23:34 WIB

Respon Sulteng

Mengenal Vertigo Sentral, Satu Jenis Vertigo yang Perlu Diwaspadai

Mengenal Vertigo Sentral, Satu Jenis Vertigo yang Perlu Diwaspadai

7 November 2022, 23:32 WIB

Editor News

Pintu Mall Pecah, Pengunjung Diminta Ganti Rugi Oleh Pihak Ramayana Serang

Pintu Mall Pecah, Pengunjung Diminta Ganti Rugi Oleh Pihak Ramayana Serang

7 November 2022, 23:32 WIB