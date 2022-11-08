Lirik Lagu Nobody Loves Me - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nobody loves me any more

Nobody needs me any more

As I look on down below

I see the couples come and go

They make me think back to the time

When all my life was well and fine

And I gaze on down the street

See the young hearts come and meet

From my window of my flat

You know I dream of my loving past

But now there's nothing I can do

I just sit and wait for you

My next lover...

But being lonely ain't that bad

I can meet friends, have a laugh

I can do what I wanna do

With no commitments to be abused

Then the penny starts to drop

You realise that you're on top

When your hair is feeling free

Lonely times won't bother me

Well from my window of my flat

You know I dream of my loving past

But now there's nothing I can do

I just sit and wait for you

My next lover...

From my window of my flat

You know I dream of my loving past