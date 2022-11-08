Lirik Lagu Nobody Loves Me - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nobody loves me any more
Nobody needs me any more
As I look on down below
I see the couples come and go
They make me think back to the time
When all my life was well and fine
And I gaze on down the street
See the young hearts come and meet
From my window of my flat
You know I dream of my loving past
But now there's nothing I can do
I just sit and wait for you
My next lover...
But being lonely ain't that bad
I can meet friends, have a laugh
I can do what I wanna do
With no commitments to be abused
Then the penny starts to drop
You realise that you're on top
When your hair is feeling free
Lonely times won't bother me
Well from my window of my flat
You know I dream of my loving past
But now there's nothing I can do
I just sit and wait for you
My next lover...
From my window of my flat
You know I dream of my loving past
