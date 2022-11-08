Lirik Lagu Human - The Killers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 8 November 2022, 04:03 WIB
Lirik lagu Human - The Killers.
Lirik lagu Human - The Killers. /YouTube/TheKillersVEVO

Human - The Killers

I did my best to notice
When the call came down the line
Up to the platform of surrender
I was brought, but I was kind
And sometimes I get nervous
When I see an open door
Close your eyes, clear your heart

Cut the cord

Are we human
Or are we dancer?
My sign is vital
My hands are cold
And I'm on my knees
Looking for the answer
Are we human
Or are we dancer?

Pay my respects to grace and virtue
Send my condolences to good
Give my regards to soul and romance
They always did the best they could
And so long to devotion
You taught me everything I know
Wave goodbye, wish me well

You've got to let me go

Are we human
Or are we dancer?
My sign is vital
My hands are cold
And I'm on my knees
Looking for the answer
Are we human
Or are we dancer?

Will your system be alright
When you dream of home tonight?
There is no message we're receiving
Let me know, is your heart still beating?

Are we human
Or are we dancer?
My sign is vital
My hands are cold
And I'm on my knees
Looking for the answer

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Prediksi Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] JAKARTA

Prediksi Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] JAKARTA

7 November 2022, 20:18 WIB
Profil Robert Smith, Vokalis The Cure dengan Dandanan Eksentrik

Profil Robert Smith, Vokalis The Cure dengan Dandanan Eksentrik

7 November 2022, 14:21 WIB
Profil Bagus NTRL, Sempat Ditinggalkan Dua Temannya di Netral hingga Kenalkan Jalan Tengah

Profil Bagus NTRL, Sempat Ditinggalkan Dua Temannya di Netral hingga Kenalkan Jalan Tengah

7 November 2022, 12:23 WIB
Perjalanan Karier Aaron Carter, Penyanyi yang Ditemukan Tewas di Rumahnya

Perjalanan Karier Aaron Carter, Penyanyi yang Ditemukan Tewas di Rumahnya

7 November 2022, 11:29 WIB
Asal-usul Musik Pop dan Perkembangannya di Dunia

Asal-usul Musik Pop dan Perkembangannya di Dunia

7 November 2022, 09:30 WIB
Profil Kurt Cobain, Kisah Hidup Vokalis Nirvana yang Depresif

Profil Kurt Cobain, Kisah Hidup Vokalis Nirvana yang Depresif

7 November 2022, 09:11 WIB
Maestro Karawitan Sunda Tan Deseng Meninggal Dunia, Selamat Jalan Sang Jimat Awaking

Maestro Karawitan Sunda Tan Deseng Meninggal Dunia, Selamat Jalan Sang Jimat Awaking

7 November 2022, 07:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bobrok! – Kotak feat. Pay, Eross dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bobrok! – Kotak feat. Pay, Eross dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 November 2022, 04:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 November 2022, 04:37 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 November 2022, 01:32 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Link Live Streaming MotoGP Valencia 2022, Siaran Langsung Trans7 Pukul 19.00 WIB
2

Haji Faisal Akhirnya Ungkap Keberadaan Barang-barang Peninggalan Vanessa Angel, Mulai Sepatu hingga Handphone
3

Cuma Bisa Urus Anak di Rumah, Kondisi Psikis Rizky Billar Masih Terganggu
4

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Final Hylo Open 2022, Saksikan Gratis di iNews TV
5

Breaking News! Kebakaran Hebat Terjadi di Balai Kota Bandung, Api Berasal dari Kantor Bappelitbang
6

Info Jadwal dan Lokasi Vaksin Booster di Kota Bandung Periode 7 – 18 November 2022
7

Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini 6 November 2022, Masih Ada Kesempatan Tukar Reward di Free Fire
8

Bertemu Orang yang Menghinanya, Dewi Perssik Menangis
9

Bertahun-tahun Berpisah, Kim Sejeong Akhirnya Bertemu Sang Ayah Saat Jumpa Fans di Indonesia
10

Emosi Gegera Tak Bawa Uang Cukup, Suami di Cinere Depok Banting Motor hingga Pukuli Istri

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Blora

RAMALAN ZODIAK Aries Hari Ini 8 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

RAMALAN ZODIAK Aries Hari Ini 8 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

8 November 2022, 04:41 WIB

Portal Sulut

Gerhana Bulan 8 November 2022 Pertanda Buruk Menurut Primbon Jawa

Gerhana Bulan 8 November 2022 Pertanda Buruk Menurut Primbon Jawa

8 November 2022, 04:40 WIB

Buleleng Post

Lirik Lagu Sparkle dari Radwimps Soundtrack Kini No Na Wa

Lirik Lagu Sparkle dari Radwimps Soundtrack Kini No Na Wa

8 November 2022, 04:40 WIB

Karawang Post

Shadows of Rose Bikin Ending Resident Evil Village Makin Tragis

Shadows of Rose Bikin Ending Resident Evil Village Makin Tragis

8 November 2022, 04:40 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cianjur Hari Ini Selasa, 8 November 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cianjur Hari Ini Selasa, 8 November 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

8 November 2022, 04:40 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Selasa, 8 November  2022 Ada Insert Pagi, Sweet Daddy Dan Film Dog Eat Dog

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Selasa, 8 November  2022 Ada Insert Pagi, Sweet Daddy Dan Film Dog Eat Dog

8 November 2022, 04:35 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ramalan Keuangan dan Karir Aquarius Selasa, 8 November 2022

Ramalan Keuangan dan Karir Aquarius Selasa, 8 November 2022

8 November 2022, 04:32 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Pisces: Selasa 8 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Pisces: Selasa 8 November 2022

8 November 2022, 04:31 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Ramalan Zodiak Selasa 8 November 2022: Pengeluaran Libra Terkendali, Scorpio Dapat Tawaran Kerja, Sagitarius?

Ramalan Zodiak Selasa 8 November 2022: Pengeluaran Libra Terkendali, Scorpio Dapat Tawaran Kerja, Sagitarius?

8 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Selasa 8 November 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Selasa 8 November 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton

8 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Berita DIY

Siap-siap Pemilik 6 Ciri Ini Terima BLT UMKM Rp 600 Ribu, Anda Termasuk? Cek BPUM di Eform BRI

Siap-siap Pemilik 6 Ciri Ini Terima BLT UMKM Rp 600 Ribu, Anda Termasuk? Cek BPUM di Eform BRI

8 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Selasa 8 November 2022 : Jangan Egois

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Selasa 8 November 2022 : Jangan Egois

8 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Aquarius: Selasa 8 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Aquarius: Selasa 8 November 2022

8 November 2022, 04:27 WIB

Gowapos

Lirik Lagu MAAFKAN KAMI YANG BELUM FASIH MENCINTAI - DANAR, Terinspirasi Dari Puisi Guru Agama

Lirik Lagu MAAFKAN KAMI YANG BELUM FASIH MENCINTAI - DANAR, Terinspirasi Dari Puisi Guru Agama

8 November 2022, 04:25 WIB

Buleleng Post

Kode Redeem Update Super Sus Aktif Hari Ini Selasa, 8 November 2022 Klaim Sebelum Kadaluarsa

Kode Redeem Update Super Sus Aktif Hari Ini Selasa, 8 November 2022 Klaim Sebelum Kadaluarsa

8 November 2022, 04:25 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara RCTI Selasa 8 November 2022, Saksikan Trending Banget Loh Hingga Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara RCTI Selasa 8 November 2022, Saksikan Trending Banget Loh Hingga Ikatan Cinta

8 November 2022, 04:25 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

NIAT dan JADWAL Puasa Ayyamul Bidh November 2022 Tanggal 13, 14, 15 Rabiul Akhir 1444 H, CEK DI SINI

NIAT dan JADWAL Puasa Ayyamul Bidh November 2022 Tanggal 13, 14, 15 Rabiul Akhir 1444 H, CEK DI SINI

8 November 2022, 04:24 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Capricorn: Selasa 8 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Capricorn: Selasa 8 November 2022

8 November 2022, 04:24 WIB

Suara Halmahera

Yamaha Fazzio vs Benelli Panarea 125: Style Retro Eropa Mana yang Terbaik

Yamaha Fazzio vs Benelli Panarea 125: Style Retro Eropa Mana yang Terbaik

8 November 2022, 04:23 WIB

Utara Times

Makna Keistimewaan Weton Selasa Pon : Watak Sanggar Waringin dengan Lima Hari Keberuntungan

Makna Keistimewaan Weton Selasa Pon : Watak Sanggar Waringin dengan Lima Hari Keberuntungan

8 November 2022, 04:20 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Sagitarius: Selasa 8 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Sagitarius: Selasa 8 November 2022

8 November 2022, 04:19 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

3 Hari Puasa Ayyamul Bidh November 2022 '13-15 Rabiul Akhir 1444 H', Begini Niatnya

3 Hari Puasa Ayyamul Bidh November 2022 '13-15 Rabiul Akhir 1444 H', Begini Niatnya

8 November 2022, 04:18 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Scorpio: Selasa 8 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Scorpio: Selasa 8 November 2022

8 November 2022, 04:16 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya, Selasa 8 November 2022 Serta Doa Ketika Hendak Dan Selesai Belajar

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya, Selasa 8 November 2022 Serta Doa Ketika Hendak Dan Selesai Belajar

8 November 2022, 04:16 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 8 November 2022, Saksikan SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Hingga Superdeal Indonesia

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 8 November 2022, Saksikan SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Hingga Superdeal Indonesia

8 November 2022, 04:15 WIB