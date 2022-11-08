Lirik Lagu Human - The Killers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Human - The Killers

I did my best to notice

When the call came down the line

Up to the platform of surrender

I was brought, but I was kind

And sometimes I get nervous

When I see an open door

Close your eyes, clear your heart

Cut the cord

Are we human

Or are we dancer?

My sign is vital

My hands are cold

And I'm on my knees

Looking for the answer

Are we human

Or are we dancer?

Pay my respects to grace and virtue

Send my condolences to good

Give my regards to soul and romance

They always did the best they could

And so long to devotion

You taught me everything I know

Wave goodbye, wish me well

You've got to let me go

Are we human

Or are we dancer?

My sign is vital

My hands are cold

And I'm on my knees

Looking for the answer

Are we human

Or are we dancer?

Will your system be alright

When you dream of home tonight?

There is no message we're receiving

Let me know, is your heart still beating?

Are we human

Or are we dancer?

My sign is vital

My hands are cold

And I'm on my knees

Looking for the answer