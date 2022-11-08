Lirik Lagu I Think I’m in Love – Kat Dahlia dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Think Im in Love – Kat Dahlia
… Time's been ticking, hearts are running
Think that Cupid's up to something
You ask me how I feel, I say nothing
But lately colors seems so bright
And the stars light up the night
My feet, they feel so light
I'm ignoring all the signs
I keep on frontin'
Yeah, I stay bluffin'
I keep you wondering
Keep you hunting for my lovin'
But I crave us hugging
Yeah, I stay stubborn
'Cause I can't admit that you got all the strings
And know just how tug 'em
… I think I'm in love again
(In my head, yeah, you're in my head)
I think I'm in love again
(In my head, yeah, you're in my head)
I didn't think it could be true
Let alone that it would be you
I think I'm in love again
(I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love)
… My heart's pacing
I'm confused, I'm dazing
I saw something I never seen in you, it's got me shaking
I must be hallucinating
I hear it happens, I'm just saying
Babe, I'm just saying
Someone give me some paper
Someone give me some crayons
I'm feeling like a child
I need something to play on
I'm trying hard to trust you
When you say give me your hand
Baby, I'm falling
I hope you catch me when I land
… I think I'm in love again
(In my head, yeah, you're in my head) Oh, yeah, yeah
I think I'm in love again
(In my head, yeah, you're in my head) Oh
I didn't think it could be true
Let alone that it would be you
I think I'm in love again
(I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love)
… In my dreams, you're the Dutch and I'm the Dutchess
And your blunts are always loose
So I'm in charge of rolling Dutches
And we gettin' so high
We always get the munchies
And we go for early brunches
That turn into late lunches
And we ain't got a label
We're just rolling with the punches
I make fun of your belly
And tell you to do some crunches
And you say "yeah, well your ass jiggles
Go and do some lunges"
I say "fuck you"
While I'm thinking of you as my husband, hmm
… I think I'm in love
I think I'm in love again
(In my head, yeah, you're in my head)
Baby, I think I'm in love again
I think I'm in love again
(In my head, yeah, you're in my head) Oh
I didn't think it could be true
Let alone that it would be you
I think I'm in love again
(I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love)
… I think I'm in love again
