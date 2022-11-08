Lirik Lagu I Think I’m in Love – Kat Dahlia dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Think Im in Love – Kat Dahlia

… Time's been ticking, hearts are running

Think that Cupid's up to something

You ask me how I feel, I say nothing

But lately colors seems so bright

And the stars light up the night

My feet, they feel so light

I'm ignoring all the signs

I keep on frontin'

Yeah, I stay bluffin'

I keep you wondering

Keep you hunting for my lovin'

But I crave us hugging

Yeah, I stay stubborn

'Cause I can't admit that you got all the strings

And know just how tug 'em

… I think I'm in love again

(In my head, yeah, you're in my head)

I think I'm in love again

(In my head, yeah, you're in my head)

I didn't think it could be true

Let alone that it would be you

I think I'm in love again

(I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love)

… My heart's pacing

I'm confused, I'm dazing

I saw something I never seen in you, it's got me shaking

I must be hallucinating

I hear it happens, I'm just saying

Babe, I'm just saying

Someone give me some paper

Someone give me some crayons

I'm feeling like a child

I need something to play on

I'm trying hard to trust you

When you say give me your hand

Baby, I'm falling

I hope you catch me when I land

… I think I'm in love again

(In my head, yeah, you're in my head) Oh, yeah, yeah

I think I'm in love again

(In my head, yeah, you're in my head) Oh

I didn't think it could be true

Let alone that it would be you

I think I'm in love again

(I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love)

… In my dreams, you're the Dutch and I'm the Dutchess

And your blunts are always loose

So I'm in charge of rolling Dutches

And we gettin' so high

We always get the munchies

And we go for early brunches

That turn into late lunches

And we ain't got a label

We're just rolling with the punches

I make fun of your belly

And tell you to do some crunches

And you say "yeah, well your ass jiggles

Go and do some lunges"

I say "fuck you"

While I'm thinking of you as my husband, hmm

… I think I'm in love

I think I'm in love again

(In my head, yeah, you're in my head)

Baby, I think I'm in love again

I think I'm in love again

(In my head, yeah, you're in my head) Oh

I didn't think it could be true

Let alone that it would be you

I think I'm in love again

(I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love)

… I think I'm in love again

Credit