Lirik Lagu So Alive – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

So Alive – Goo Goo Dolls

Feeling like a hero but I can't fly

No, you'll never crash if you don't try

Took it to the edge, now I know why

Never gonna live if you're too scared to die

Gonna disconnect from the hardwire

Time to raise the flag for the cease fire

Staring down the hole inside me

Looking in the mirror

Making peace with the enemy

Hey-hey-ey-ey-ey (hey)

Hey-hey-ey-ey-ey-ey

I'm so alive, I'm so alive, I'm so alive (Hey)

You can make it on a wish if you want to

You can make it on a wish if you want to

I'm so alive, I'm so alive, I'm so alive (hey)

You can make it on a wish if you want to

You can make it on a wish if you want to

Open up my heart like a shotgun

Blinded by the light of a new sun

Get up, get up, get out, and get done

For the first time I feel like someone

Breaking down the walls in my own mind

Keeping my faith for the bad times

Get up, get up, stand like a champion

Take it to the world, gonna sing it like an anthem

Hey-hey-ey-ey-ey (hey)

Hey-hey-ey-ey-ey-ey

I'm so alive, I'm so alive, I'm so alive (Hey)

You can make it on a wish if you want to

You can make it on a wish if you want to

I'm so alive, I'm so alive, I'm so alive (hey)

You can make it on a wish if you want to

You can make it on a wish if you want to