Lirik Lagu So Alive – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

So Alive – Goo Goo Dolls
Feeling like a hero but I can't fly
No, you'll never crash if you don't try
Took it to the edge, now I know why
Never gonna live if you're too scared to die
Gonna disconnect from the hardwire
Time to raise the flag for the cease fire
Staring down the hole inside me
Looking in the mirror
Making peace with the enemy
Hey-hey-ey-ey-ey (hey)
Hey-hey-ey-ey-ey-ey
I'm so alive, I'm so alive, I'm so alive (Hey)
You can make it on a wish if you want to
You can make it on a wish if you want to
I'm so alive, I'm so alive, I'm so alive (hey)
You can make it on a wish if you want to
You can make it on a wish if you want to
Open up my heart like a shotgun
Blinded by the light of a new sun
Get up, get up, get out, and get done
For the first time I feel like someone
Breaking down the walls in my own mind
Keeping my faith for the bad times
Get up, get up, stand like a champion
Take it to the world, gonna sing it like an anthem
Hey-hey-ey-ey-ey (hey)
Hey-hey-ey-ey-ey-ey
I'm so alive, I'm so alive, I'm so alive (Hey)
You can make it on a wish if you want to
You can make it on a wish if you want to
I'm so alive, I'm so alive, I'm so alive (hey)
You can make it on a wish if you want to
You can make it on a wish if you want to
