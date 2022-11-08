Lirik Lagu Coward of the County – Kenny Rogers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Coward of the County – Kenny Rogers

Everyone considered him the coward of the county

He'd never stood one single time to prove the county wrong

His mama named him Tommy, but folks just called him Yellow

But something always told me, they were reading Tommy wrong

He was only ten years old when his daddy died in prison

I looked after Tommy, 'cause he was my brother's son

I still recall the final words my brother said to Tommy

"Son, my life is over, but yours has just begun"

"Promise me, son, not to do the things I've done

Walk away from trouble if you can

Now it won't mean you're weak if you turn the other cheek

I hope you're old enough to understand

Son, you don't have to fight to be a man"

There's someone for everyone and Tommy's love was Becky

In her arms, he didn't have to prove he was a man

One day while he was working, the Gatlin boys came calling

They took turns at Becky an' there was three of them

Tommy opened up the door and saw Becky crying

The torn dress, the shattered look was more than he could stand

He reached above the fireplace and took down his daddy's picture

As his tears fell on his daddy's face, he heard these words again

"Promise me, Son, not to do the things I've done

Walk away from trouble if you can

Now it won't mean you're weak if you turn the other cheek

I hope you're old enough to understand

Son, you don't have to fight to be a man"

The Gatlin boys just laughed at him when he walked into the bar room

One of them got up and met him half way cross the floor

When Tommy turned around they said, "Hey look! Old Yellow's leaving"

But you could've heard a pin drop when Tommy stopped and locked the door

Twenty years of crawling was bottled up inside him

He wasn't holding nothing back, he let 'em have it all

When Tommy left the bar room, not a Gatlin boy was standing

He said, "This one's for Becky", as he watched the last one fall

And I heard him say