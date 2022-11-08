Lirik lagu Ooh La - The Kooks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ooh La - The Kooks

In their eyes is a place that you finally discovered

That you love it here, you've got to stay

On this rock, not a rock, an island

On which you found a lover, then you twitch

You felt that itch in your petticoat

Your pretty, pretty petticoat

Then you smiled, he got wild

You didn't understand that there's money to be made

Beauty is a card that must get played

By organisations

Well, ooh la, she was such a good girl to me

And ooh la, the world just chewed her up and spat her out

And ooh la, she was such a good girl to me

And ooh la, the world just chewed her up and spat her out

The world can be a very big place

So be yourself, don't feel out of place

Love your man and love him twice

Go to Hollywood and pay the price

Oh, go to Hollywood

And don't be a star, it's such a drag

Take care of yourself, don't begin to lag

It's a hard life to live, so live it well

I'll be your friend and not to pretend I know you, girl

In all situations

And ooh la, she was such a good girl to me

Well, ooh la, the world just chewed her up and spat her out

And ooh la, she was such a good girl to me

And ooh la, the world just chewed her up and spat her out

Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty

Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty

Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty petticoat

Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty

Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty

Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty

Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty petticoat

In all situations

Well, ooh la, she was such a good girl to me

And ooh la, the world just chewed her up and spat her out

And ooh la, she was such a good girl to me

And ooh la, the world just chewed her up and spat her out

Credit

Artis: The Kooks

Album: Inside In/Inside Out

Penulis lagu: Paul Garred, Max Rafferty, Hugh Harris, dan Luke Pritchard

Dirilis: 23 Januari 2006

Genre: Alternative/Indie