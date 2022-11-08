Lirik lagu Ooh La - The Kooks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ooh La - The Kooks
In their eyes is a place that you finally discovered
That you love it here, you've got to stay
On this rock, not a rock, an island
On which you found a lover, then you twitch
You felt that itch in your petticoat
Your pretty, pretty petticoat
Then you smiled, he got wild
You didn't understand that there's money to be made
Beauty is a card that must get played
By organisations
Well, ooh la, she was such a good girl to me
And ooh la, the world just chewed her up and spat her out
And ooh la, she was such a good girl to me
And ooh la, the world just chewed her up and spat her out
The world can be a very big place
So be yourself, don't feel out of place
Love your man and love him twice
Go to Hollywood and pay the price
Oh, go to Hollywood
And don't be a star, it's such a drag
Take care of yourself, don't begin to lag
It's a hard life to live, so live it well
I'll be your friend and not to pretend I know you, girl
In all situations
And ooh la, she was such a good girl to me
Well, ooh la, the world just chewed her up and spat her out
And ooh la, she was such a good girl to me
And ooh la, the world just chewed her up and spat her out
Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty
Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty
Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty petticoat
Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty
Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty
Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty
Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty petticoat
In all situations
Well, ooh la, she was such a good girl to me
And ooh la, the world just chewed her up and spat her out
And ooh la, she was such a good girl to me
And ooh la, the world just chewed her up and spat her out
Credit
Artis: The Kooks
Album: Inside In/Inside Out
Penulis lagu: Paul Garred, Max Rafferty, Hugh Harris, dan Luke Pritchard
Dirilis: 23 Januari 2006
Genre: Alternative/Indie
