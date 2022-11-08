Lirik Lagu I Predict a Riot - Kaiser Chiefs dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Predict a Riot - Kaiser Chiefs

Watching the people get lairy

It's not very pretty I tell thee

Walking through town is quite scary

It's not very sensible either

A friend of a friend he got beaten

He looked the wrong way at a policeman

Would never have happened to Smeaton

An Old Leodensian

La...la la la la la

Ah...la la la la la

I predict a riot

I predict a riot

I predict a riot

I predict a riot

I tried to get to my taxi

The man in a tracksuit attacks me

He said that he saw it before me

And wants to get things a bit gory

Girls scrabble round with no clothes on

To borrow a pound for a condom

If it wasn't for chip fat they'd be frozen

They're not very sensible

La...la la la la la

Ah...la la la la la

I predict a riot

I predict a riot

I predict a riot

I predict a riot

And if there's anybody left in here

That doesn't want to be out there

Ah...

Watching the people get lairy

It's not very pretty I tell thee

Walking through town is quite scary

It's not very sensible