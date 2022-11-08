Lirik Lagu I Predict a Riot - Kaiser Chiefs dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Predict a Riot - Kaiser Chiefs
Watching the people get lairy
It's not very pretty I tell thee
Walking through town is quite scary
It's not very sensible either
A friend of a friend he got beaten
He looked the wrong way at a policeman
Would never have happened to Smeaton
An Old Leodensian
La...la la la la la
Ah...la la la la la
I predict a riot
I predict a riot
I predict a riot
I predict a riot
I tried to get to my taxi
The man in a tracksuit attacks me
He said that he saw it before me
And wants to get things a bit gory
Girls scrabble round with no clothes on
To borrow a pound for a condom
If it wasn't for chip fat they'd be frozen
They're not very sensible
La...la la la la la
Ah...la la la la la
I predict a riot
I predict a riot
I predict a riot
I predict a riot
And if there's anybody left in here
That doesn't want to be out there
Ah...
Watching the people get lairy
It's not very pretty I tell thee
Walking through town is quite scary
It's not very sensible
