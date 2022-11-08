Lirik Lagu Champagne Supernova - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Champagne Supernova - Oasis
How many special people change?
How many lives are livin' strange?
Where were you while we were getting high?
Slowly walkin' down the hall
Faster than a cannonball
Where were you while we were getting high?
Someday you will find me
Caught beneath the landslide
In a champagne supernova in the sky
Someday you will find me
Caught beneath the landslide
In a champagne supernova
A champagne supernova in the sky
Wake up the dawn and ask her why
A dreamer dreams she never dies
Wipe that tear away now from your eye
Slowly walkin' down the hall
Faster than a cannonball
Where were you while we were getting high?
Someday you will find me
Caught beneath the landslide
In a champagne supernova in the sky
Someday you will find me
Caught beneath the landslide
In a champagne supernova
A champagne supernova
'Cause people believe
That they're gonna get away for the summer
But you and I, we live and die
The world's still spinnin' 'round, we don't know why
Why, why, why, why
How many special people change?
How many lives are livin' strange?
Where were you while we were getting high?
Slowly walkin' down the hall
Faster than a cannonball
Where were you while we were getting high?
Someday you will find me
Caught beneath the landslide
In a champagne supernova in the sky
Someday you will find me
Caught beneath the landslide
In a champagne supernova
A champagne supernova
'Cause people believe
That they're gonna get away for the summer
But you and I, we live and die
The world's still spinnin' 'round, we don't know why
Why, why, why, why
