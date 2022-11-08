Lirik Lagu Champagne Supernova - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Champagne Supernova - Oasis

How many special people change?

How many lives are livin' strange?

Where were you while we were getting high?

Slowly walkin' down the hall

Faster than a cannonball

Where were you while we were getting high?

Someday you will find me

Caught beneath the landslide

In a champagne supernova in the sky

Someday you will find me

Caught beneath the landslide

In a champagne supernova

A champagne supernova in the sky

Wake up the dawn and ask her why

A dreamer dreams she never dies

Wipe that tear away now from your eye

Slowly walkin' down the hall

Faster than a cannonball

Where were you while we were getting high?

Someday you will find me

Caught beneath the landslide

In a champagne supernova in the sky

Someday you will find me

Caught beneath the landslide

In a champagne supernova

A champagne supernova

'Cause people believe

That they're gonna get away for the summer

But you and I, we live and die

The world's still spinnin' 'round, we don't know why

Why, why, why, why

How many special people change?

How many lives are livin' strange?

Where were you while we were getting high?

Slowly walkin' down the hall

Faster than a cannonball

Where were you while we were getting high?

Someday you will find me

Caught beneath the landslide

In a champagne supernova in the sky

Someday you will find me

Caught beneath the landslide

In a champagne supernova

A champagne supernova

'Cause people believe

That they're gonna get away for the summer

But you and I, we live and die

The world's still spinnin' 'round, we don't know why

Why, why, why, why