Lirik Lagu Icy – Kim Petras dan Fakta di Baliknya

Icy – Kim Petras

Never loved nobody harder

Never, ever felt stronger

Thought that we would last forever

Gave me something to believe in

Thought that you were all I needed

Look at me, I'm still breathin'

I used to cry over you, baby

I've wasted all this time

Now I got an ice cold heart

VVS' is the only kinda ice I want

Kinda funny how the money can't replace the love

So numb, I don't feel it inside me

So dumb, I believed you really liked me

'Cause of you now my heart is so icy

Now I'm on a higher level

I ain't ever gonna settle

Plenty offers on the table

Baby, I don't even hate ya

Really you did me a favor

Turned my heart into a glacier, yeah

I used to cry over you, baby

I've wasted all this time

Now I got an ice cold heart

VVS' is the only kinda ice I want

Kinda funny how the money can't replace the love

So numb, I don't feel it inside me

So dumb, I believed you really liked me

'Cause of you now my heart is so icy

Yeah, so icy, ah

Icy, yeah

Now I got an ice cold heart

VVS' is the only kinda ice I want (Ice I want)

Kinda funny how the money can't replace the love (Replace the love)

So numb, I don't feel it inside me

So dumb, I believed you really liked me

'Cause of you now my heart is so icy