Lirik Lagu Icy – Kim Petras dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never loved nobody harder
Never, ever felt stronger
Thought that we would last forever
Gave me something to believe in
Thought that you were all I needed
Look at me, I'm still breathin'
I used to cry over you, baby
I've wasted all this time
Now I got an ice cold heart
VVS' is the only kinda ice I want
Kinda funny how the money can't replace the love
So numb, I don't feel it inside me
So dumb, I believed you really liked me
'Cause of you now my heart is so icy
Now I'm on a higher level
I ain't ever gonna settle
Plenty offers on the table
Baby, I don't even hate ya
Really you did me a favor
Turned my heart into a glacier, yeah
I used to cry over you, baby
I've wasted all this time
Now I got an ice cold heart
VVS' is the only kinda ice I want
Kinda funny how the money can't replace the love
So numb, I don't feel it inside me
So dumb, I believed you really liked me
'Cause of you now my heart is so icy
Yeah, so icy, ah
Icy, yeah
Now I got an ice cold heart
VVS' is the only kinda ice I want (Ice I want)
Kinda funny how the money can't replace the love (Replace the love)
So numb, I don't feel it inside me
So dumb, I believed you really liked me
'Cause of you now my heart is so icy
