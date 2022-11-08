Lirik Lagu Icy – Kim Petras dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 8 November 2022, 01:05 WIB
Kim Petras
Kim Petras /instagram.com/kimpetras/

IcyKim Petras

Never loved nobody harder
Never, ever felt stronger
Thought that we would last forever
Gave me something to believe in
Thought that you were all I needed
Look at me, I'm still breathin'

I used to cry over you, baby
I've wasted all this time

Now I got an ice cold heart
VVS' is the only kinda ice I want
Kinda funny how the money can't replace the love
So numb, I don't feel it inside me
So dumb, I believed you really liked me
'Cause of you now my heart is so icy

Now I'm on a higher level
I ain't ever gonna settle
Plenty offers on the table
Baby, I don't even hate ya
Really you did me a favor
Turned my heart into a glacier, yeah

I used to cry over you, baby
I've wasted all this time

Now I got an ice cold heart
VVS' is the only kinda ice I want
Kinda funny how the money can't replace the love
So numb, I don't feel it inside me
So dumb, I believed you really liked me
'Cause of you now my heart is so icy

Yeah, so icy, ah
Icy, yeah

Now I got an ice cold heart
VVS' is the only kinda ice I want (Ice I want)
Kinda funny how the money can't replace the love (Replace the love)
So numb, I don't feel it inside me
So dumb, I believed you really liked me
'Cause of you now my heart is so icy

