Lirik Lagu Sweet Spot – Kim Petras dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sweet Spot – Kim Petras

Baby, don't stop, don't stop

We're getting to the sweet spot, sweet spot

Baby, it's a sure shot, sure shot

We're getting to the sweet spot, sweet spot

I wanna with you, I wanna with you

I wanna with you, I wanna with you

See you dancin' like you wantin my attention

See you dancin, see you dancin

Now your body's movin into my direction

My direction, my direction

Baby, what you waiting for?

You got the green light

Don't you hold back no more

Let's live our best life

So baby, don't stop, don't stop

We're getting to the sweet spot, sweet spot

Baby, it's a sure shot, sure shot

We're getting to the sweet spot, sweet spot

I wanna with you, I wanna with you

I wanna with you, I wanna with you

Everybody wants to leave here with somebody

Everybody, everybody

Time of night, we start to dip into the candy

Give it to me, give it to me

Baby, what you waiting for?

You got the green light

Don't you hold back no more

Let's live our best life

So baby, don't stop, don't stop

We're getting to the sweet spot, sweet spot

Baby, it's a sure shot, sure shot

We're getting to the sweet spot, sweet spot

I wanna with you, I wanna with you (I wanna with you)

I wanna with you (yeah), I wanna with you (I wanna with you)

Woo-ah!