Lirik Lagu Sweet Spot – Kim Petras dan Fakta di Baliknya

Baby, don't stop, don't stop
We're getting to the sweet spot, sweet spot
Baby, it's a sure shot, sure shot
We're getting to the sweet spot, sweet spot
I wanna with you, I wanna with you
I wanna with you, I wanna with you
See you dancin' like you wantin my attention
See you dancin, see you dancin
Now your body's movin into my direction
My direction, my direction
Baby, what you waiting for?
You got the green light
Don't you hold back no more
Let's live our best life
So baby, don't stop, don't stop
We're getting to the sweet spot, sweet spot
Baby, it's a sure shot, sure shot
We're getting to the sweet spot, sweet spot
I wanna with you, I wanna with you
I wanna with you, I wanna with you
Everybody wants to leave here with somebody
Everybody, everybody
Time of night, we start to dip into the candy
Give it to me, give it to me
Baby, what you waiting for?
You got the green light
Don't you hold back no more
Let's live our best life
So baby, don't stop, don't stop
We're getting to the sweet spot, sweet spot
Baby, it's a sure shot, sure shot
We're getting to the sweet spot, sweet spot
I wanna with you, I wanna with you (I wanna with you)
I wanna with you (yeah), I wanna with you (I wanna with you)
Woo-ah!
Artikel Pilihan