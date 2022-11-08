Lirik Lagu Should've Been Us – Tori Kelly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Should've Been Us – Tori Kelly

Walking round with my head down

But I can't hide with these high heels on

Downtown in a thick crowd

But it's just you that my mind is on

Dressed up, got my heart messed up

You got yours and I got mine

It's unfair that I still care

And I wonder where you are tonight

Thinking it could be different

But maybe we missed it yeah

Thinking it could be different

It could, it could

It should've been us

Shoulda been a fire, shoulda been the perfect storm

It should've been us

Coulda been the real thing

Now we'll never know for sure, ooh

We were crazy, but amazing, baby we both know

It should've been us, us

It, it, it should've been us

Back and forth like a tug of war

What's it all for, do I want it back

I still got a little flame for ya

Even though you drove me mad

Now and then, I pretend

That it's you when I close my eyes

You got yours, I got mine

But I wonder where you are tonight

It should've been us

Shoulda been a fire, shoulda been the perfect storm

It should've been us

Coulda been the real thing

Now we'll never know for sure, ooh

We were crazy, but amazing, baby we both know

It should've been us, us

It, it, it should've been us

Oh oh, oh oh

It should've been us, yeah

Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh oh

Oh oh, oh oh

It should've been us

It, it, it should've been us

Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh oh oh

Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh oh

Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh oh oh

Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh oh

Thinking it could be different

But maybe we missed it

Thinking it could be different

It could, it could