Lirik Lagu Should've Been Us – Tori Kelly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Should've Been Us – Tori Kelly
Walking round with my head down
But I can't hide with these high heels on
Downtown in a thick crowd
But it's just you that my mind is on
Dressed up, got my heart messed up
You got yours and I got mine
It's unfair that I still care
And I wonder where you are tonight
Thinking it could be different
But maybe we missed it yeah
Thinking it could be different
It could, it could
It should've been us
Shoulda been a fire, shoulda been the perfect storm
It should've been us
Coulda been the real thing
Now we'll never know for sure, ooh
We were crazy, but amazing, baby we both know
It should've been us, us
It, it, it should've been us
Back and forth like a tug of war
What's it all for, do I want it back
I still got a little flame for ya
Even though you drove me mad
Now and then, I pretend
That it's you when I close my eyes
You got yours, I got mine
But I wonder where you are tonight
It should've been us
Shoulda been a fire, shoulda been the perfect storm
It should've been us
Coulda been the real thing
Now we'll never know for sure, ooh
We were crazy, but amazing, baby we both know
It should've been us, us
It, it, it should've been us
Oh oh, oh oh
It should've been us, yeah
Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh, oh oh
It should've been us
It, it, it should've been us
Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh oh oh
Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh oh oh
Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh oh
Thinking it could be different
But maybe we missed it
Thinking it could be different
It could, it could
Artikel Pilihan