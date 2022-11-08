Lirik Lagu Nobody Love – Tori Kelly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everybody's looking for that something (Okay, okay)
No one ever wants to pay the price (Okay, okay)
Everyone is scared of going nowhere (Okay, okay)
But we ain't going anywhere tonight (Okay, okay)
I should be more cynical and tell myself that's not okay
(To feel this good when I'm with you)
I try my best to fight it, say I hate you but I always stay
Woah, woah, woah 'cause
Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you do
Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you-oo-oo-oo do
Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you do
Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you-oo-oo-oo do
Everybody's talking 'bout the next thing
Feel like what they got ain't good enough, oh, oh yeah
But all I wanna do is release the tension (alright, alright)
Bring the conversation back to us, oh yeah
I should be more cynical and tell myself that's not okay
(To feel this good when I'm with you)
I try my best to fight it, say I hate you but I always stay
Woah, woah, woah 'cause
Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you do
Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you-oo-oo-oo do
Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you do
Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you-oo-oo-oo do
Can we stop all the yelling baby hear me out
I want you here and now
I try my best to fight it, say I hate you but I always stay
Hey, hey, hey
Yeah, alright, everybody's looking for that new thing
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Ain't nobody, nobody, nobody love
Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you do
Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you-oo-oo-oo do
Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you do
Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you-oo-oo-oo do
Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you do
Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you-oo-oo-oo do
Credit
Artis : Tori Kelly
Album : Unbreakable Smile
Rilis : 2015
Genre : R&B
Penulis : Tori Kelly, Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, Jake C. Lewis, Rickard Göransson
