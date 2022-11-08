Lirik Lagu Nobody Love – Tori Kelly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nobody Love – Tori Kelly

Everybody's looking for that something (Okay, okay)

No one ever wants to pay the price (Okay, okay)

Everyone is scared of going nowhere (Okay, okay)

But we ain't going anywhere tonight (Okay, okay)

I should be more cynical and tell myself that's not okay

(To feel this good when I'm with you)

I try my best to fight it, say I hate you but I always stay

Woah, woah, woah 'cause

Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you do

Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you-oo-oo-oo do

Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you do

Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you-oo-oo-oo do

Everybody's talking 'bout the next thing

Feel like what they got ain't good enough, oh, oh yeah

But all I wanna do is release the tension (alright, alright)

Bring the conversation back to us, oh yeah

I should be more cynical and tell myself that's not okay

(To feel this good when I'm with you)

I try my best to fight it, say I hate you but I always stay

Woah, woah, woah 'cause

Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you do

Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you-oo-oo-oo do

Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you do

Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you-oo-oo-oo do

Can we stop all the yelling baby hear me out

I want you here and now

I try my best to fight it, say I hate you but I always stay

Hey, hey, hey

Yeah, alright, everybody's looking for that new thing

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh

Ain't nobody, nobody, nobody love

Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you do

Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you-oo-oo-oo do

Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you do

Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you-oo-oo-oo do

Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you do

Ain't nobody love, ain't nobody love like you-oo-oo-oo do

Credit

Artis : Tori Kelly

Album : Unbreakable Smile

Rilis : 2015

Genre : R&B

Penulis : Tori Kelly, Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, Jake C. Lewis, Rickard Göransson