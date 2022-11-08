LirikPursuit of Happiness (Nightmare) – Kid Chudi feat MGMT, Ratatat dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare) – Kid Chudi feat MGMT dan Ratatat

Mm, oh, hey, Ratatat

Yeah, na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

Crush a bit, little bit

Roll it up, take a hit

Feeling lit, feeling right

Two AM, summer night, I don't care

Hand on the wheel

Driving drunk I'm doing my thang

Rolling the Midwest side and out

Living my life, getting our dreams

People told me slow my roll

I'm screaming out, "F*ck that"

I'ma do just what I want

Looking ahead no turning back

If I fall if I die

Know I lived it to the fullest

If I fall if I die

Know I lived and missed some bullets

I'm on the pursuit of happiness and I know

Everything that shine ain't always gonna be gold, hey

I'll be fine once I get it, yeah, I'll be good

I'm on the pursuit of happiness and I know

Everything that shine ain't always gonna be gold, hey

I'll be fine once I get it, yeah, I'll be good

Tell me what you know about dreamin', dreamin'

You don't really know about nothin', nothin'

Tell me what you know about them night terrors every night

Five AM cold sweats, waking up to the sky

Tell me what you know about dreams, dreams

Tell me what you know about night terrors, nothin'

You don't really care about the trials of tomorrow

Rather lay awake in the bed full of sorrow

I'm on the pursuit of happiness and I know

Everything that shine ain't always gonna be gold, hey

I'll be fine once I get it, yeah, I'll be good

I'm on the pursuit of happiness and I know

Everything that shine ain't always gonna be gold, hey

I'll be fine once I get it, yeah, I'll be good

I'm on the pursuit of happiness

I know everything that shine ain't always gold

I'll be fine once I get it, I'll be good