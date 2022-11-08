LirikPursuit of Happiness (Nightmare) – Kid Chudi feat MGMT, Ratatat dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare) – Kid Chudi feat MGMT dan Ratatat
Mm, oh, hey, Ratatat
Yeah, na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
Crush a bit, little bit
Roll it up, take a hit
Feeling lit, feeling right
Two AM, summer night, I don't care
Hand on the wheel
Driving drunk I'm doing my thang
Rolling the Midwest side and out
Living my life, getting our dreams
People told me slow my roll
I'm screaming out, "F*ck that"
I'ma do just what I want
Looking ahead no turning back
If I fall if I die
Know I lived it to the fullest
If I fall if I die
Know I lived and missed some bullets
I'm on the pursuit of happiness and I know
Everything that shine ain't always gonna be gold, hey
I'll be fine once I get it, yeah, I'll be good
I'm on the pursuit of happiness and I know
Everything that shine ain't always gonna be gold, hey
I'll be fine once I get it, yeah, I'll be good
Tell me what you know about dreamin', dreamin'
You don't really know about nothin', nothin'
Tell me what you know about them night terrors every night
Five AM cold sweats, waking up to the sky
Tell me what you know about dreams, dreams
Tell me what you know about night terrors, nothin'
You don't really care about the trials of tomorrow
Rather lay awake in the bed full of sorrow
I'm on the pursuit of happiness and I know
Everything that shine ain't always gonna be gold, hey
I'll be fine once I get it, yeah, I'll be good
I'm on the pursuit of happiness and I know
Everything that shine ain't always gonna be gold, hey
I'll be fine once I get it, yeah, I'll be good
I'm on the pursuit of happiness
I know everything that shine ain't always gold
I'll be fine once I get it, I'll be good
Artikel Pilihan