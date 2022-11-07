Lirik Lagu Hardest to Love - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

No
Oh, yeah
Oh, yeah
Yeah
You try with me so many times, yeah
You're cryin' out behind the smiles
And I can see right through the lies
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
And what we had is dead inside, yeah
You're actin' like it's still alive
And you still wanna make it right, yeah
I know
But I've been the hardest to love
You're tryna let me go, yeah
And I can see it, I can see it
I've been the hardest to love
It's hard to let me go, yeah
And I can feel it, I can feel it (oh, yeah)
I don't feel it anymore (yeah)
The house I bought is not a home (no)
Together we are so alone
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (oh, babe)
Don't regret the day we met (we met)
Don't forget that time we spent (we spent)
Forget that we're in different beds
I know
'Cause I've been the hardest to love
You're tryna let me go, yeah
And I can see it, I can see it
I've been the hardest to love
It's hard to let me go, yeah
And I can feel it, I can feel it
I can't, can't believe you want me
After all the heartbreaks, after all I've done, oh-oh-oh (oh, oh, oh)
No, I can't, can't believe you trust me (trust me)
After all the rough days, you still call me up (me up), oh-oh-oh
'Cause I've been the hardest to love
You're tryna let me go (tryna let me go), yeah (oh)
And I can see it, I can see it (I can see it)
I've been the hardest to love (love, babe)
You're tryna let me go, yeah
And I can feel it, I can feel it
Artis: The Weeknd
