Lirik Lagu Hardest to Love - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hardest to Love - The Weeknd

No

Oh, yeah

Oh, yeah

Yeah

You try with me so many times, yeah

You're cryin' out behind the smiles

And I can see right through the lies

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

And what we had is dead inside, yeah

You're actin' like it's still alive

And you still wanna make it right, yeah

I know

But I've been the hardest to love

You're tryna let me go, yeah

And I can see it, I can see it

I've been the hardest to love

It's hard to let me go, yeah

And I can feel it, I can feel it (oh, yeah)

I don't feel it anymore (yeah)

The house I bought is not a home (no)

Together we are so alone

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (oh, babe)

Don't regret the day we met (we met)

Don't forget that time we spent (we spent)

Forget that we're in different beds

I know

'Cause I've been the hardest to love

You're tryna let me go, yeah

And I can see it, I can see it

I've been the hardest to love

It's hard to let me go, yeah

And I can feel it, I can feel it

I can't, can't believe you want me

After all the heartbreaks, after all I've done, oh-oh-oh (oh, oh, oh)

No, I can't, can't believe you trust me (trust me)

After all the rough days, you still call me up (me up), oh-oh-oh

'Cause I've been the hardest to love

You're tryna let me go (tryna let me go), yeah (oh)

And I can see it, I can see it (I can see it)

I've been the hardest to love (love, babe)

You're tryna let me go, yeah

And I can feel it, I can feel it

