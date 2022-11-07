Lirik Lagu My Love - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

An empty street, an empty house
A hole inside my heart
I'm all alone, the rooms are getting smaller
I wonder how, I wonder why
I wonder where they are
The days we had, the songs we sang together
Oh, yeah
And oh, my love
I'm holding on forever
Reaching for the love that seems so far
So, I say a little prayer
And hope my dreams will take me there
Where the skies are blue
To see you once again, my love
Overseas, from coast to coast
To find a place I love the most
Where the fields are green
To see you once again
My love
I try to read, I go to work
I'm laughing with my friends
But I can't stop to keep myself from thinking, oh no
I wonder how, I wonder why
I wonder where they are
The days we had, the songs we sang together, oh, yeah
And oh, my love
I'm holding on forever
Reaching for the love that seems so far
So, I say a little prayer
And hope my dreams will take me there
Where the skies are blue
To see you l once again, my love
Overseas, from coast to coast
To find a place I love the most
Where the fields are green
To see you once again
To hold you in my arms
To promise you my love
To tell you from the heart
You're all I'm thinking of
I'm reaching for the love that seems so far
So, I say a little prayer
And hope my dreams will take me there
Where the skies are blue
To see you once again, my love
Overseas, from coast to coast
To find the place I love the most
Where the fields are green
To see you once again
(My love)
