Lirik Lagu My Love - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Love - Westlife

An empty street, an empty house

A hole inside my heart

I'm all alone, the rooms are getting smaller

I wonder how, I wonder why

I wonder where they are

The days we had, the songs we sang together

Oh, yeah

And oh, my love

I'm holding on forever

Reaching for the love that seems so far

So, I say a little prayer

And hope my dreams will take me there

Where the skies are blue

To see you once again, my love

Overseas, from coast to coast

To find a place I love the most

Where the fields are green

To see you once again

My love

I try to read, I go to work

I'm laughing with my friends

But I can't stop to keep myself from thinking, oh no

I wonder how, I wonder why

I wonder where they are

The days we had, the songs we sang together, oh, yeah

And oh, my love

I'm holding on forever

Reaching for the love that seems so far

So, I say a little prayer

And hope my dreams will take me there

Where the skies are blue

To see you l once again, my love

Overseas, from coast to coast

To find a place I love the most

Where the fields are green

To see you once again

To hold you in my arms

To promise you my love

To tell you from the heart

You're all I'm thinking of

I'm reaching for the love that seems so far

So, I say a little prayer

And hope my dreams will take me there

Where the skies are blue

To see you once again, my love

Overseas, from coast to coast

To find the place I love the most

Where the fields are green

To see you once again

(My love)