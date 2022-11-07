Lirik Lagu Wait a Minute! - WILLOW dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wait a minute
I think I left my conscience on your front door step
Oh, oh, wait a minute
I think I left my consciousness in the 6th dimension
But I'm here right now (right now), right now (right now)
Just sitting in a cloud, oh wow
I'm here right now (right now)
Right now with you, oh wow, oh wow
I don't even care
I'll run my hands through your hair
You wanna run your fingers through mine
But my dreads too thick and that's alright
Hold on, wait a minute
Feel my heart's intention, oh
Hold on, wait a minute
I left my consciousness in the 6th dimension
Left my soul in his vision
Let's go get it, oh, oh
Let's go get it, oh, oh
Some tings don't work
Some tings are bound to be
Some tings, they hurt
And they tear apart me
You left your diary at my house
And I read those pages, do you really love me, baby?
Some tings don't work
Some tings are bound to be
Some tings, they hurt
And they tear apart me
But I broke my word, and you were bound to see
And I cried at the curb
When you first said, "Oel ngati kameie"
Hold on, wait a minute (oh)
Feel my heart's intention, oh
Hold on, wait a minute
I left my consciousness in the sixth dimension
Left my soul in his vision
Let's go get it, oh, oh
Let's go get it, oh, oh
Some people like to live
Some just tryin' to get by
Some people I can't hurt
Some just rather say goodbye, bye
Hold on, wait a minute
Feel my heart's intention, oh
Hold on, wait a minute
I left my consciousness in the 6th dimension
Left my soul in his vision
Let's go get it, oh, oh
Let's go get it, oh, oh
Artis: Willow Smith
