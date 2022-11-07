Lirik Lagu Wait a Minute! - WILLOW dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wait a Minute! - WILLOW

Wait a minute

I think I left my conscience on your front door step

Oh, oh, wait a minute

I think I left my consciousness in the 6th dimension

But I'm here right now (right now), right now (right now)

Just sitting in a cloud, oh wow

I'm here right now (right now)

Right now with you, oh wow, oh wow

I don't even care

I'll run my hands through your hair

You wanna run your fingers through mine

But my dreads too thick and that's alright

Hold on, wait a minute

Feel my heart's intention, oh

Hold on, wait a minute

I left my consciousness in the 6th dimension

Left my soul in his vision

Let's go get it, oh, oh

Let's go get it, oh, oh

Some tings don't work

Some tings are bound to be

Some tings, they hurt

And they tear apart me

You left your diary at my house

And I read those pages, do you really love me, baby?

Some tings don't work

Some tings are bound to be

Some tings, they hurt

And they tear apart me

But I broke my word, and you were bound to see

And I cried at the curb

When you first said, "Oel ngati kameie"

Hold on, wait a minute (oh)

Feel my heart's intention, oh

Hold on, wait a minute

I left my consciousness in the sixth dimension

Left my soul in his vision

Let's go get it, oh, oh

Let's go get it, oh, oh

Some people like to live

Some just tryin' to get by

Some people I can't hurt

Some just rather say goodbye, bye

Hold on, wait a minute

Feel my heart's intention, oh

Hold on, wait a minute

I left my consciousness in the 6th dimension

Left my soul in his vision

Let's go get it, oh, oh

Let's go get it, oh, oh

Artis: Willow Smith