Lirik Lagu Come to Brazil - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

… We was up late 'til the daytime
She was movin' to the bassline
Big bubble, but little waistline
Can't fit it all on the FaceTime (brrp-brrp)
… She said, "You don't even know me"
If it's real love, better show me (hey!)
'Cause she don't plan on slowing down
… The party was boring, then without warning
Saw something foreign walk through the door
And I can't ignore it, I need some more, yeah
I just might come to Brazil
… Met her late night, last night at a party in the Hills
She told me how she liked my vibe and I said, "That's real"
Said she goin' home in the morning
I said, "Well, you're so fine, I might come to Brazil"
… We on the way to the airport
She 'bout a put a stamp on my passport
One-way ticket ain't coming home
Oh, ooh
… The party was boring and then without warning (ooh)
Saw something foreign walk through the door (ooh)
And I can't ignore it, I need some more, yeah
I just might come to Brazil
… Met her late night, last night at a party in the Hills
She told me how she liked my vibe
And I said, "That's real" (that's real)
Said she goin' home in the morning
I said, "Well, you're so fine, I might come to Brazil"
… Yeah
I could catch a flight, red-eye
Girl, it's no big deal (it's no big deal)
And I ain't tryna flex too much, that's just how I feel (mmm)
Said she goin' home in the mornin', I said "Well..."
Why don't we come to Brazil
