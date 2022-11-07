Lirik Lagu Come to Brazil - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Come to Brazil - Why Don't We

… We was up late 'til the daytime

She was movin' to the bassline

Big bubble, but little waistline

Can't fit it all on the FaceTime (brrp-brrp)

… She said, "You don't even know me"

If it's real love, better show me (hey!)

'Cause she don't plan on slowing down

… The party was boring, then without warning

Saw something foreign walk through the door

And I can't ignore it, I need some more, yeah

I just might come to Brazil

… Met her late night, last night at a party in the Hills

She told me how she liked my vibe and I said, "That's real"

Said she goin' home in the morning

I said, "Well, you're so fine, I might come to Brazil"

… We on the way to the airport

She 'bout a put a stamp on my passport

One-way ticket ain't coming home

Oh, ooh

… The party was boring and then without warning (ooh)

Saw something foreign walk through the door (ooh)

And I can't ignore it, I need some more, yeah

I just might come to Brazil

… Met her late night, last night at a party in the Hills

She told me how she liked my vibe

And I said, "That's real" (that's real)

Said she goin' home in the morning

I said, "Well, you're so fine, I might come to Brazil"

… Yeah

I could catch a flight, red-eye

Girl, it's no big deal (it's no big deal)

And I ain't tryna flex too much, that's just how I feel (mmm)

Said she goin' home in the mornin', I said "Well..."

Why don't we come to Brazil