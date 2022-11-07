Lirik Lagu I Still Do - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Still Do - Why Don't We

There is no better view

Than watching you strip down after we argue

Making it worth the pain that we go through

That smile on your face 'cause nobody knows you (Hey!)

Like I do

I still picture it, it's been a couple of months

I swore in my head this was the right thing for us

But it's breaking my heart, it's breaking it off

And I'm afraid to say (Hey)

I still do

Love you, hate you

I still do

Hate to love you

I still do want you to want me

Like I'm wanting you, oh, I still do

Stick to my word when I say I don't want you back

But what if I did? Don't hold it against me (Listen, hey)

'Cause you got the upper hand now that I'm lonely (Yeah)

And I feel the past pulling my body (Pull)

To tell you I'm sorry, oh

I still picture it, it's been a couple of months

I swore in my head this was the right thing for us (Hey)

But it's breaking my heart, it's breaking it off

And now I'm afraid to say (Hey)

I still do (I do, I do)

Love you, hate you

I still do (I do, I do)

Hate to love you

I still do want you to want me

Like I'm wanting you, oh, I still do

Oh, I still do

I still can't help myself

I don't want no one else

It's been the longest time

You're still there on my mind

I still can't help myself

I don't want no one else

It's been the longest time

You're still there on my mind

I still do

Love you, hate you

I still do

Hate to love you

I still do want you to want me

Like I'm wanting you, oh, I still do

Oh, I still do