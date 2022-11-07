Lirik Lagu I Still Do - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

There is no better view
Than watching you strip down after we argue
Making it worth the pain that we go through
That smile on your face 'cause nobody knows you (Hey!)
Like I do
I still picture it, it's been a couple of months
I swore in my head this was the right thing for us
But it's breaking my heart, it's breaking it off
And I'm afraid to say (Hey)
I still do
Love you, hate you
I still do
Hate to love you
I still do want you to want me
Like I'm wanting you, oh, I still do
Stick to my word when I say I don't want you back
But what if I did? Don't hold it against me (Listen, hey)
'Cause you got the upper hand now that I'm lonely (Yeah)
And I feel the past pulling my body (Pull)
To tell you I'm sorry, oh
I still picture it, it's been a couple of months
I swore in my head this was the right thing for us (Hey)
But it's breaking my heart, it's breaking it off
And now I'm afraid to say (Hey)
I still do (I do, I do)
Love you, hate you
I still do (I do, I do)
Hate to love you
I still do want you to want me
Like I'm wanting you, oh, I still do
Oh, I still do
I still can't help myself
I don't want no one else
It's been the longest time
You're still there on my mind
I still can't help myself
I don't want no one else
It's been the longest time
You're still there on my mind
I still do
Love you, hate you
I still do
Hate to love you
I still do want you to want me
Like I'm wanting you, oh, I still do
Oh, I still do
