Lirik Lagu Outside - Calvin Harris feat Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Outside - Calvin Harris feat Ellie Goulding

Look at what you've done

Stand still, falling away from me

When it takes so long

Fire's out, what do you want to be?

Now I'm holding on

Myself was never enough for me

Gotta be so strong

There's a power in what you do

Now every other day I'll be watching you

I'll show you what it feels like

Now I'm on the outside

We did everything right

Now I'm on the outside

I'll show you what it feels like

Now I'm on the outside

We did everything right

Now I'm on the outside

So, you give me no reason

For me to stay close to you

Tell me what lovers do

How are we still breathing?

It's never for us to choose

I'll be the strength in you

Now I'm holding on (I'm holding on)

Myself was never enough for me

Gotta be so strong

There's a power in what you do

Now every other day I'll be watching you

I'll show you what it feels like

Now I'm on the outside

We did everything right

Now I'm on the outside

I'll show you what it feels like

Now I'm on the outside

We did everything right

Now I'm on the outside

I'll show you what it feels like

Now I'm on the outside

I'll show you what it feels like

I'll show you what it feels like

Now I'm on the outside

We did everything right

Now I'm on the outside