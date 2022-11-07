Lirik Lagu Outside - Calvin Harris feat Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Outside - Calvin Harris feat Ellie Goulding
Look at what you've done
Stand still, falling away from me
When it takes so long
Fire's out, what do you want to be?
Now I'm holding on
Myself was never enough for me
Gotta be so strong
There's a power in what you do
Now every other day I'll be watching you
I'll show you what it feels like
Now I'm on the outside
We did everything right
Now I'm on the outside
I'll show you what it feels like
Now I'm on the outside
We did everything right
Now I'm on the outside
So, you give me no reason
For me to stay close to you
Tell me what lovers do
How are we still breathing?
It's never for us to choose
I'll be the strength in you
Now I'm holding on (I'm holding on)
Myself was never enough for me
Gotta be so strong
There's a power in what you do
Now every other day I'll be watching you
I'll show you what it feels like
Now I'm on the outside
We did everything right
Now I'm on the outside
I'll show you what it feels like
Now I'm on the outside
We did everything right
Now I'm on the outside
I'll show you what it feels like
Now I'm on the outside
I'll show you what it feels like
I'll show you what it feels like
Now I'm on the outside
We did everything right
Now I'm on the outside
