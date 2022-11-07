Lirik Lagu Under Control - Calvin Harris, Alesso, Hurts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Under Control - Calvin Harris, Alesso feat Hurts
I might be anyone
A lone fool out in the sun
Your heartbeat of solid gold
I love you, you'll never know
When the daylight comes you feel so cold,
You know
I'm too afraid of my heart to let you go
Waiting for the fire to light
Feeling like we could do right
Be the one that makes tonight
'Cause freedom is a lonely road
We're under control
We're under control
Waiting for the fire to light
Feeling like we could do right
Be the one that makes tonight
'Cause freedom is a lonely road
We're under control
