Lirik Lagu Under Control - Calvin Harris, Alesso, Hurts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Under Control - Calvin Harris, Alesso feat Hurts

I might be anyone

A lone fool out in the sun

Your heartbeat of solid gold

I love you, you'll never know

When the daylight comes you feel so cold,

You know

I'm too afraid of my heart to let you go

Waiting for the fire to light

Feeling like we could do right

Be the one that makes tonight

'Cause freedom is a lonely road

We're under control

We're under control

Waiting for the fire to light

Feeling like we could do right

Be the one that makes tonight

'Cause freedom is a lonely road

We're under control