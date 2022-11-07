Lirik Lagu Helicopter - CLC dan Fakta di Baliknya

I go up, HELICOPTER
Then I make hella noise for the take off
I go up, HELICOPTER
Never give up like a pilot
Chilhae maeil maeil maeil nan geuryeo nae nae nae
Jageun hogisimbuteo sijakan nae geurim soge
Nuguna aneun geon eopseo
Jogeum eoryeoun geol deo seonhohae
Da irwonaedo nan ajik bujokae
Saeroun Goal sijakae tto I wanna go
I'm in the zone, I'm in the zone deo jayuropge
I want it more, I want it more haneure dake
Fly gaecheokae boil Chance jido neomeo
Nobody's ever been
Now let me show you shining road
I spit it out cheoeum neukkin natseon giryu kkeute
Nae simjangeun ontong Never stop deo nopi oreugo
Neul gunggeumhaetdeon haneulkkaji Yeah
Feeling so good, feeling so good yeah
Gidaryeo on gidaryeo on sunganeul noryeo
Meolli banjjagin Shine mollae jeonhaejin Sign
Sum gappeudorok tteugeopge Higher
I go up, HELICOPTER
Then I make hella noise for the take off
I go up, HELICOPTER
Never give up like a pilot
Naege morachil baram So danger
Yuhokadeut naege sonjithae Rise up
HELICOPTER never give up
I'm a pilot
Go outta control, outta control
That's what I want
Go outta control, outta control
That's what I want
Eojeboda meon sesang neomeoro
Harumankeum deo nunbusige narabollae
