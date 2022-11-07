Lirik Lagu Helicopter - CLC dan Fakta di Baliknya

Helicopter - CLC

I go up, HELICOPTER

Then I make hella noise for the take off

I go up, HELICOPTER

Never give up like a pilot

Chilhae maeil maeil maeil nan geuryeo nae nae nae

Jageun hogisimbuteo sijakan nae geurim soge

Nuguna aneun geon eopseo

Jogeum eoryeoun geol deo seonhohae

Da irwonaedo nan ajik bujokae

Saeroun Goal sijakae tto I wanna go

I'm in the zone, I'm in the zone deo jayuropge

I want it more, I want it more haneure dake

Fly gaecheokae boil Chance jido neomeo

Nobody's ever been

Now let me show you shining road

I spit it out cheoeum neukkin natseon giryu kkeute

Nae simjangeun ontong Never stop deo nopi oreugo

Neul gunggeumhaetdeon haneulkkaji Yeah

Feeling so good, feeling so good yeah

Gidaryeo on gidaryeo on sunganeul noryeo

Meolli banjjagin Shine mollae jeonhaejin Sign

Sum gappeudorok tteugeopge Higher

I go up, HELICOPTER

Then I make hella noise for the take off

I go up, HELICOPTER

Never give up like a pilot

Naege morachil baram So danger

Yuhokadeut naege sonjithae Rise up

HELICOPTER never give up

I'm a pilot

Go outta control, outta control

That's what I want

Go outta control, outta control

That's what I want

Eojeboda meon sesang neomeoro

Harumankeum deo nunbusige narabollae