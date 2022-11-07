Lirik Lagu Keeper – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Keeper – Yellowcard
I wanna love
I wanna leave.
I want you to love me
I want you to leave me.
I want to stand where I can see
I'm watching you love me
And I'm watching you leave me now
I wish i could be
Somebody else
I wish i could see
You and myself
I wish there was something inside me
To keep you beside me
And say
What you really feel
You know i need
Something that's real
I wish there was something inside me
To keep you beside me
I wanna know if i could be
Someone to turn to
That could never hurt you
But i know what you think of me
You had a breakthrough
And now i'm just bad news for you
I wish i could be
Somebody else
I wish i could see
You and myself
I wish there was something inside me
To keep you beside me.
And say
What you really feel
You know i need
Something that's real.
I wish there was something inside me
To keep you beside me
I should've told you everything
I never gave you anything
I should've told you everything
If i could give you anything
Then i would tell you everything
I wish i could be
Somebody else
I wish i could see
You and myself
I wish there was something inside me
To keep you beside me
And say
What you really feel
You know i need
Something that's real
I wish there was something inside me
To keep you beside me
I should've told you everything
I should've told you everything
I should've told you everything
Artikel Pilihan