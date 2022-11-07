Lirik Lagu Keeper – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Keeper – Yellowcard

I wanna love

I wanna leave.

I want you to love me

I want you to leave me.

I want to stand where I can see

I'm watching you love me

And I'm watching you leave me now

I wish i could be

Somebody else

I wish i could see

You and myself

I wish there was something inside me

To keep you beside me

And say

What you really feel

You know i need

Something that's real

I wish there was something inside me

To keep you beside me

I wanna know if i could be

Someone to turn to

That could never hurt you

But i know what you think of me

You had a breakthrough

And now i'm just bad news for you

I wish i could be

Somebody else

I wish i could see

You and myself

I wish there was something inside me

To keep you beside me.

And say

What you really feel

You know i need

Something that's real.

I wish there was something inside me

To keep you beside me

I should've told you everything

I never gave you anything

I should've told you everything

If i could give you anything

Then i would tell you everything

I wish i could be

Somebody else

I wish i could see

You and myself

I wish there was something inside me

To keep you beside me

And say

What you really feel

You know i need

Something that's real

I wish there was something inside me

To keep you beside me

I should've told you everything

I should've told you everything

I should've told you everything