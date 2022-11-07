Lirik Lagu Holly Wood Died – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Holly Wood Died – Yellowcard

Accidents out on the highway to somewhere

They tell us about when we're young

Rescuers working to clean up the crashes

Before she can see what they've done

Nobody told her she'd lose in the first round

The last fight was fixed from the start

Names on her sidewalks they move through her body

Like razors they cut through her heart

Like razors they cut through her heart

Hey let go of all you know

You're flying away now

What have you got to lose

Say out loud these words I've found

I'll be there when you come down

I'll be waiting for you

Night life the highlife she just wants a good life

So someone remembers her too

But somewhere she heard there was someplace to go

When you die when you live like we do

Die when you live like we do

Hey let go of all you know

I'm finding a way now

What have you got to lose

Say out loud these words I've found

I'll be there when you come down

I'll be waiting for you

Hey let go of all you know

You're flying away now

What have you got to lose

Say out loud these words I've found

I'll be there when you come down

I'll be waiting for you

Accidents out on the highway to somewhere

They tell us about when we're young

Rescuers working to clean up the crashes

Before she can see what they've done

Nobody told her she'd lose in the first round

Hey let go of all you know

You're flying away now

What have you got to lose

Say out loud these words I've found

I'll be there when you come down

I'll be waiting for you

Credit

Artis: Yellowcard

Album: Lights and Sounds

Rilis: 2006

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Longineu Warren Iii Parsons, Peter Michael Mosely, Sean Michael Wellman-Mackin, William Ryan Key