Lirik Lagu Holly Wood Died – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Holly Wood Died – Yellowcard
Accidents out on the highway to somewhere
They tell us about when we're young
Rescuers working to clean up the crashes
Before she can see what they've done
Nobody told her she'd lose in the first round
The last fight was fixed from the start
Names on her sidewalks they move through her body
Like razors they cut through her heart
Like razors they cut through her heart
Hey let go of all you know
You're flying away now
What have you got to lose
Say out loud these words I've found
I'll be there when you come down
I'll be waiting for you
Night life the highlife she just wants a good life
So someone remembers her too
But somewhere she heard there was someplace to go
When you die when you live like we do
Die when you live like we do
Hey let go of all you know
I'm finding a way now
What have you got to lose
Say out loud these words I've found
I'll be there when you come down
I'll be waiting for you
Hey let go of all you know
You're flying away now
What have you got to lose
Say out loud these words I've found
I'll be there when you come down
I'll be waiting for you
Accidents out on the highway to somewhere
They tell us about when we're young
Rescuers working to clean up the crashes
Before she can see what they've done
Nobody told her she'd lose in the first round
Hey let go of all you know
You're flying away now
What have you got to lose
Say out loud these words I've found
I'll be there when you come down
I'll be waiting for you
Credit
Artis: Yellowcard
Album: Lights and Sounds
Rilis: 2006
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Longineu Warren Iii Parsons, Peter Michael Mosely, Sean Michael Wellman-Mackin, William Ryan Key
