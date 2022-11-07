Lirik Lagu Closer To The Picture – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Closer To The Picture – Valley

On and on, on and on we’re climbing

Closer to the picture

Serotone low low, Sarah’s tone low

A quiet pessimistic (just a shy socialistic)

I don’t feel bad about it

So eloquently undecided

Should I feel bad about it?

Weight off my back, no strings attached, I just collapse

Like me hiding in the bleachers

How will I ever learn to drown it out?

Heartbeat, head between the speakers

When did it ever get to be so loud?

Closer to the picture

Punch with a fist, high five to a friend

Classic cheap humour

I tied a string to the end of a Coke can

Guess you didn’t hear me (or maybe I don’t listen)

I don’t feel bad about it

So eloquently undecided

Should I feel bad about it?

Weight off my back, no strings attached, I just collapse

Like me hiding in the bleachers

How will I ever learn to drown it out?

Heartbeat, head between the speakers

When did it ever get to be so loud?

Closer to the picture