Lirik Lagu Closer To The Picture – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Closer To The Picture – Valley
On and on, on and on we’re climbing
Closer to the picture
Serotone low low, Sarah’s tone low
A quiet pessimistic (just a shy socialistic)
I don’t feel bad about it
So eloquently undecided
Should I feel bad about it?
Weight off my back, no strings attached, I just collapse
Like me hiding in the bleachers
How will I ever learn to drown it out?
Heartbeat, head between the speakers
When did it ever get to be so loud?
Closer to the picture
Punch with a fist, high five to a friend
Classic cheap humour
I tied a string to the end of a Coke can
Guess you didn’t hear me (or maybe I don’t listen)
I don’t feel bad about it
So eloquently undecided
Should I feel bad about it?
Weight off my back, no strings attached, I just collapse
Like me hiding in the bleachers
How will I ever learn to drown it out?
Heartbeat, head between the speakers
When did it ever get to be so loud?
Closer to the picture
