Lirik Lagu Rough Landing, Holly– Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rough Landing, Holly– Yellowcard
Left the ground
In black and white
And when the plane went down
The colors all around
I know by now
The margins slight
And still I can't get out
She's all I think about, can't let her go
It's who you know
We came down to watch the world walk by
And all she found was trouble in my eyes
From the sky she pulled me down tonight
Let her go
Let her go
She moves fast, takes control
And like a heart attack, I know I can't turn back
And time just passed, nights move slow
And she was all I had
I thought I'd never last, can't let her go
It's who you know
We came down to watch the world walk by
And all she found was trouble in my eyes
From the sky she pulled me down tonight
Let her go
Let her go
We came down to watch the world walk by
And all she found was trouble in my eyes
From the sky she pulled me down tonight
She calls out the farther that I fly
I love that sound, so give me one more line
And from the sky she pulled me down tonight
Let her go
