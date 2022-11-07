Lirik Lagu Rough Landing, Holly– Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rough Landing, Holly– Yellowcard

Left the ground

In black and white

And when the plane went down

The colors all around

I know by now

The margins slight

And still I can't get out

She's all I think about, can't let her go

It's who you know

We came down to watch the world walk by

And all she found was trouble in my eyes

From the sky she pulled me down tonight

Let her go

Let her go

She moves fast, takes control

And like a heart attack, I know I can't turn back

And time just passed, nights move slow

And she was all I had

I thought I'd never last, can't let her go

It's who you know

We came down to watch the world walk by

And all she found was trouble in my eyes

From the sky she pulled me down tonight

Let her go

Let her go

We came down to watch the world walk by

And all she found was trouble in my eyes

From the sky she pulled me down tonight

She calls out the farther that I fly

I love that sound, so give me one more line

And from the sky she pulled me down tonight

Let her go