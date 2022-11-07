Lirik Lagu Sports Car – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sports Car – Valley

Boy, it doesn't take much to make you happy

Emma packed her bags and all, she moved out slowly

Into the back of a two seat car and consequently told me

I don't think there's anyway that I

Could tell just what you're thinking now

I just kept quiet for the risk of sounding boring

And so you fall in love with a real estate man's daughter

They it wraps your brain like two high school brushed up flowers

Circling, she'd sit and wait

Racing home, it's getting late

Drive onto the parkway

Have I lost my mind, oh for heaven's sake

I'm not sad I'm just built by design

In a boxed up suburb

In the cut of the light

Where you can drive away

In your sports car replica

Where you can wait on another day

To get yourself out in the rush

Say you're gonna come back

Thinking you'll never come back

And now the sun it only rises

ON the back of the horizon

And I've been trying to find it

For a long, long time

And I'm fine to live without you

You read a note, just how I left it

I know you hold the world around it

But you really messed mine

I'm not sad I'm just built by design

In a boxed up suburb

In the cut of the light

Where you can drive away

In your sports car replica

Where you can wait on another day

To get yourself out in the rush

Say you're gonna come back

Thinking you'll never come back

A shadow's lofted over me

Somehow I still know that you're loving me

They're telling me that time is money

Could you turn it back?