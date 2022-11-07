Lirik Lagu Sports Car – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 7 November 2022, 04:15 WIB
Grup band Valley.
Grup band Valley. /Instagram.com/@thisisvalley

Lirik Lagu Sports CarValley

Boy, it doesn't take much to make you happy

Emma packed her bags and all, she moved out slowly
Into the back of a two seat car and consequently told me
I don't think there's anyway that I
Could tell just what you're thinking now
I just kept quiet for the risk of sounding boring

And so you fall in love with a real estate man's daughter
They it wraps your brain like two high school brushed up flowers
Circling, she'd sit and wait
Racing home, it's getting late
Drive onto the parkway
Have I lost my mind, oh for heaven's sake

I'm not sad I'm just built by design
In a boxed up suburb
In the cut of the light
Where you can drive away
In your sports car replica
Where you can wait on another day
To get yourself out in the rush
Say you're gonna come back
Thinking you'll never come back

And now the sun it only rises
ON the back of the horizon
And I've been trying to find it
For a long, long time

And I'm fine to live without you
You read a note, just how I left it
I know you hold the world around it
But you really messed mine

I'm not sad I'm just built by design
In a boxed up suburb
In the cut of the light
Where you can drive away
In your sports car replica
Where you can wait on another day
To get yourself out in the rush
Say you're gonna come back
Thinking you'll never come back

A shadow's lofted over me
Somehow I still know that you're loving me
They're telling me that time is money
Could you turn it back?

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

