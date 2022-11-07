Lirik Lagu Sing for Me – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sing for Me – Yellowcard

Look at me, and listen close

So I can tell you how I feel before I go

Just a year it's not much time

For me to show you I am proud that you are mine

I wish I had known the future in my heart

Was just about to start

Save tomorrow I can't follow you there

Just close your eyes and sing for me

I will hear you, always near you

And I'll give you the words, just sing for me

Every lock on every door, I put them there to try and hide you from the world

And you kicked yeah you screamed

You never understood you're everything to me

I just hope you know, the future in your heart

Is just about to start

Save tomorrow I can't follow you there

Just close your eyes and sing for me

I will hear you, always near you

And I'll give you the words, just sing for me

Looking back when I am gone

Sing for me, follow your heart it's never wrong, sing for me

Looking back when I am gone

Sing for me, don't second guess to know you're all

Out of time, oh out of fight

You are the only thing in life that I got right

Save tomorrow I can't follow you there

Just close your eyes and sing for me

I will hear you, always near you

And I'll give you the words, just sing for me

Just close your eyes and sing for me, sing for me

Just close your eyes and sing for me

Credit

Artis: Yellowcard

Album: When You’re Through Thinking, Say Yes

Rilis: 2011

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Parsons Longineu Warren, Mendez Ryan Michael, Key William Ryan, Wellman-mackin Sean Michael, O'donnell Sean T

Fakta di Balik Lagu Sing for Me – Yellowcard