Lirik Lagu Sing for Me – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sing for Me – Yellowcard
Look at me, and listen close
So I can tell you how I feel before I go
Just a year it's not much time
For me to show you I am proud that you are mine
I wish I had known the future in my heart
Was just about to start
Save tomorrow I can't follow you there
Just close your eyes and sing for me
I will hear you, always near you
And I'll give you the words, just sing for me
Every lock on every door, I put them there to try and hide you from the world
And you kicked yeah you screamed
You never understood you're everything to me
I just hope you know, the future in your heart
Is just about to start
Save tomorrow I can't follow you there
Just close your eyes and sing for me
I will hear you, always near you
And I'll give you the words, just sing for me
Looking back when I am gone
Sing for me, follow your heart it's never wrong, sing for me
Looking back when I am gone
Sing for me, don't second guess to know you're all
Out of time, oh out of fight
You are the only thing in life that I got right
Save tomorrow I can't follow you there
Just close your eyes and sing for me
I will hear you, always near you
And I'll give you the words, just sing for me
Just close your eyes and sing for me, sing for me
Just close your eyes and sing for me
Credit
Artis: Yellowcard
Album: When You’re Through Thinking, Say Yes
Rilis: 2011
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Parsons Longineu Warren, Mendez Ryan Michael, Key William Ryan, Wellman-mackin Sean Michael, O'donnell Sean T
Fakta di Balik Lagu Sing for Me – Yellowcard
