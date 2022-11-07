Lirik Lagu Stock S.O – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stock S.O – Valley
Inventory says that you're in stock
C'mon lay beside you to reserve a spot
You look better than your photo on the box
I traded all my money on a fa-
Why do you leave with her?
Why do you settle for him?
Better read the fine print on your stock S.O
A trend in fashion
So broke but I gotta have it
Depreciation of the stock S.O
Gotta heart for the ones who just drive you around
Wait for the call when you get into town
Sink 'til you swim and your money is gone
I need a change, change, change
All the right moves and all the right time
Don't say it to my face just say it online
I figured it out
I need a change
Why do you leave with her?
Why do you settle for him?
Better read the fine print on your stock S.O
A trend in fashion
So broke but I gotta have it
Depreciation of the stock S.O
(Stock S.O.)
(Stock S.O.)
(Stock S.O.)
(Stock S.O.)
I should never lie
You make me roll my eyes, eyes
It isn't my style
And I can't promise that I could be nice
See I'm not made for that kind of life
Why do you leave with her?
Why do you settle for him?
Better read the fine print on your stock S.O
A trend in fashion
So broke but I gotta have it
Depreciation of the stock S.O
Why do you leave with her?
Why do you settle for him? (Why do you leave?)
Better read the fine print on your stock S.O
A trend in fashion
So broke but I gotta have it
Depreciation of the stock S.O. (Why do you leave?)
Credits
Artis: Valley
Album: MAYBE
Rilis: 2019
