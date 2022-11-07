Lirik Lagu Stock S.O – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 7 November 2022, 04:05 WIB
Grup band Valley.
Grup band Valley. /Instagram.com/@thisisvalley

Lirik Lagu Stock S.O – Valley

Inventory says that you're in stock
C'mon lay beside you to reserve a spot
You look better than your photo on the box
I traded all my money on a fa-

Why do you leave with her?
Why do you settle for him?
Better read the fine print on your stock S.O
A trend in fashion
So broke but I gotta have it
Depreciation of the stock S.O

Gotta heart for the ones who just drive you around
Wait for the call when you get into town
Sink 'til you swim and your money is gone
I need a change, change, change
All the right moves and all the right time
Don't say it to my face just say it online
I figured it out
I need a change

Why do you leave with her?
Why do you settle for him?
Better read the fine print on your stock S.O
A trend in fashion
So broke but I gotta have it
Depreciation of the stock S.O
(Stock S.O.)
(Stock S.O.)
(Stock S.O.)
(Stock S.O.)

I should never lie
You make me roll my eyes, eyes
It isn't my style
And I can't promise that I could be nice
See I'm not made for that kind of life

Why do you leave with her?
Why do you settle for him?
Better read the fine print on your stock S.O
A trend in fashion
So broke but I gotta have it
Depreciation of the stock S.O
Why do you leave with her?
Why do you settle for him? (Why do you leave?)
Better read the fine print on your stock S.O
A trend in fashion
So broke but I gotta have it
Depreciation of the stock S.O. (Why do you leave?)

Credits

Artis: Valley
Album: MAYBE
Rilis: 2019

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 November 2022, 04:37 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 November 2022, 01:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Can You Feel it - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can You Feel it - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 November 2022, 00:30 WIB
BTS Masuk Kandidat Artis yang Akan Tampil di Pembukaan Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Simak Daftar Pesohor Lainnya

BTS Masuk Kandidat Artis yang Akan Tampil di Pembukaan Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Simak Daftar Pesohor Lainnya

5 November 2022, 21:45 WIB
Profil Albert Einstein, Teorinya Sulit Dipahami dan Didukung Ilmuwan Lain

Profil Albert Einstein, Teorinya Sulit Dipahami dan Didukung Ilmuwan Lain

5 November 2022, 18:45 WIB
Sejuta Manfaat Alpukat, Salah Satunya Bisa Menjaga Kesehatan Janin

Sejuta Manfaat Alpukat, Salah Satunya Bisa Menjaga Kesehatan Janin

5 November 2022, 17:45 WIB
Konser NCT 127 Terancam Dihentikan Lagi, Polisi Beri Ultimatum

Konser NCT 127 Terancam Dihentikan Lagi, Polisi Beri Ultimatum

5 November 2022, 16:58 WIB
Slank Tak Dapat Izin Konser di Palembang, Data Intelijen 'Berbicara'

Slank Tak Dapat Izin Konser di Palembang, Data Intelijen 'Berbicara'

5 November 2022, 16:06 WIB
Viral Diduga Pihak Promotor NCT 127 Sujud Depan Penonton, Netizen: Astaga Nangis Banget

Viral Diduga Pihak Promotor NCT 127 Sujud Depan Penonton, Netizen: Astaga Nangis Banget

5 November 2022, 15:37 WIB
Netizen Korea Sorot Kekacauan Konser NCT 127 di Jakarta, Khawatirkan Kesehatan Mental Member

Netizen Korea Sorot Kekacauan Konser NCT 127 di Jakarta, Khawatirkan Kesehatan Mental Member

5 November 2022, 14:41 WIB

Terpopuler

1

YG Entertainment Ungkap Kondisi Jisoo BLACKPINK yang Diisukan Alami Pembengkakan Kelenjar di Leher
2

Isi Gurindam Dua Belas Lengkap, Mahakarya Raja Ali Haji bin Raja Haji Ahmad
3

Haji Faisal Akhirnya Ungkap Keberadaan Barang-barang Peninggalan Vanessa Angel, Mulai Sepatu hingga Handphone
4

Link Live Streaming MotoGP Valencia 2022, Siaran Langsung Trans7 Pukul 19.00 WIB
5

Google Doodle Hari Ini Ali Haji bin Raja Haji Ahmad, Peletak Dasar Bahasa Melayu yang Jadi Bahasa Indonesia
6

Cuma Bisa Urus Anak di Rumah, Kondisi Psikis Rizky Billar Masih Terganggu
7

Lesti Kejora Posting Foto Bareng Rizky Billar di Kolam Renang, Netizen Soroti Kehadiran Baby L
8

Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini 6 November 2022, Masih Ada Kesempatan Tukar Reward di Free Fire
9

Bosan Menjomblo? Perhatikan 3 Cara Cepat untuk Mendapat Pasangan
10

Media Korea Selatan Soroti Kekacauan Konser NCT 127 di Indonesia

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Utara Times

Prediksi Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid di LaLiga Spanyol: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, Susunan Pemain

Prediksi Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid di LaLiga Spanyol: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, Susunan Pemain

7 November 2022, 04:05 WIB

Buleleng Post

Aktifkan Sekarang, Update Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Senin, 7 November 2022 Ada Banyak Kejutan

Aktifkan Sekarang, Update Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Senin, 7 November 2022 Ada Banyak Kejutan

7 November 2022, 04:05 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Senin, 7 November 2022 Ada Live Drawing Champions League Dan Europa League

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Senin, 7 November 2022 Ada Live Drawing Champions League Dan Europa League

7 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Utara Times

Kumpulan Kata-Kata Ucapan Selamat Hari Pahlawan 2022, 10 November yang Penuh Semangat Juang

Kumpulan Kata-Kata Ucapan Selamat Hari Pahlawan 2022, 10 November yang Penuh Semangat Juang

7 November 2022, 03:55 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan sekitarnya 12 Rabiul Akhir 1444 Hijriah 7 November 2022

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan sekitarnya 12 Rabiul Akhir 1444 Hijriah 7 November 2022

7 November 2022, 03:40 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Senin 7 November 2022 : Jangan Khawatir Soal Karir

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Senin 7 November 2022 : Jangan Khawatir Soal Karir

7 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

ITB Bentuk Satgas Pencegahan dan Penanganan Kekerasan Seksual

ITB Bentuk Satgas Pencegahan dan Penanganan Kekerasan Seksual

7 November 2022, 03:27 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Tahun Depan, Honda Boyong 2 Skurter Listrik ke Indonesia, Ini Bocorannya

Tahun Depan, Honda Boyong 2 Skurter Listrik ke Indonesia, Ini Bocorannya

7 November 2022, 03:21 WIB

Desk Jabar

Hasil Lengkap Final Hylo Open 2022: Indonesia Berhasil Keluar Sebagai Juara Umum, Disusul China, China Taipei

Hasil Lengkap Final Hylo Open 2022: Indonesia Berhasil Keluar Sebagai Juara Umum, Disusul China, China Taipei

7 November 2022, 03:20 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Davinci Luncurkan Motor Listrik Bergaya Cafe Racer DC 1oo Klasik, Harganya Bikin Keringetan

Davinci Luncurkan Motor Listrik Bergaya Cafe Racer DC 1oo Klasik, Harganya Bikin Keringetan

7 November 2022, 03:13 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

7 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

Karir dan Profil Bagnaia, Rider Didikan Valentino Rossi yang Raih Juara Dunia MotoGP 2022

Karir dan Profil Bagnaia, Rider Didikan Valentino Rossi yang Raih Juara Dunia MotoGP 2022

7 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

7 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

7 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya, Senin 7 November 2022 Serta Doa Ketika Mau Dan Bangun Dari Tidur

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya, Senin 7 November 2022 Serta Doa Ketika Mau Dan Bangun Dari Tidur

7 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Manfat Implant Gigi, Ini yang Perlu Anda Ketahui

Manfat Implant Gigi, Ini yang Perlu Anda Ketahui

7 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

7 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Ginting Keluar Sebagai Juara Hylo Open 2022, Setelah Melakoni Drama Permainan Lawan Chou Tien Chen di Final

Ginting Keluar Sebagai Juara Hylo Open 2022, Setelah Melakoni Drama Permainan Lawan Chou Tien Chen di Final

7 November 2022, 02:59 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Kebakaran Hebat Luluhlantakan Bar Tradisional Poligon di Kota Tua Kostroma Rusia Tewaskan 15 Orang

Kebakaran Hebat Luluhlantakan Bar Tradisional Poligon di Kota Tua Kostroma Rusia Tewaskan 15 Orang

7 November 2022, 02:38 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Libra dan Scorpio, Senin 7 November 2022 : Waspada Sakit Kepala

Ramalan Bintang Libra dan Scorpio, Senin 7 November 2022 : Waspada Sakit Kepala

7 November 2022, 02:35 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Biarku Mengalah dari Thomas Arya lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Biarku Mengalah dari Thomas Arya lengkap dengan Liriknya

7 November 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Kudus

40 SOAL PAS Matematika Kelas 9 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS Matematika Kelas 9 Kurikulum 2013

40 SOAL PAS Matematika Kelas 9 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS Matematika Kelas 9 Kurikulum 2013

7 November 2022, 02:15 WIB

Iko Bengkulu

Hasil Chelsea vs Arsenal, The Blues Dibungkam 1-0 Dihadapan Pendukungnya

Hasil Chelsea vs Arsenal, The Blues Dibungkam 1-0 Dihadapan Pendukungnya

7 November 2022, 02:05 WIB

Kabar Banten

Link Live Streaming Juventus vs Inter Milan, Liga Italia Serie A, Senin 7 November 2022 Pukul 02.45 WIB

Link Live Streaming Juventus vs Inter Milan, Liga Italia Serie A, Senin 7 November 2022 Pukul 02.45 WIB

7 November 2022, 02:03 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Senin 7 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

7 November 2022, 02:00 WIB