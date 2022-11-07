Lirik Lagu Stock S.O – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stock S.O – Valley

Inventory says that you're in stock

C'mon lay beside you to reserve a spot

You look better than your photo on the box

I traded all my money on a fa-

Why do you leave with her?

Why do you settle for him?

Better read the fine print on your stock S.O

A trend in fashion

So broke but I gotta have it

Depreciation of the stock S.O

Gotta heart for the ones who just drive you around

Wait for the call when you get into town

Sink 'til you swim and your money is gone

I need a change, change, change

All the right moves and all the right time

Don't say it to my face just say it online

I figured it out

I need a change

Why do you leave with her?

Why do you settle for him?

Better read the fine print on your stock S.O

A trend in fashion

So broke but I gotta have it

Depreciation of the stock S.O

(Stock S.O.)

(Stock S.O.)

(Stock S.O.)

(Stock S.O.)

I should never lie

You make me roll my eyes, eyes

It isn't my style

And I can't promise that I could be nice

See I'm not made for that kind of life

Why do you leave with her?

Why do you settle for him?

Better read the fine print on your stock S.O

A trend in fashion

So broke but I gotta have it

Depreciation of the stock S.O

Why do you leave with her?

Why do you settle for him? (Why do you leave?)

Better read the fine print on your stock S.O

A trend in fashion

So broke but I gotta have it

Depreciation of the stock S.O. (Why do you leave?)

Credits

Artis: Valley

Album: MAYBE

Rilis: 2019