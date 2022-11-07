Lirik Lagu Hang You Up – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hang You Up – Yellowcard
I cannot hold this anymore
My hands are tired of only waiting to let go
And I am waiting still
I used to know which way to turn
You were a light inside a tunnel in my head
I try to follow still, I try to follow still
It's hard to see you, we are older now
And when I find you, you just turn around
This is a black and white of you I've found
I hang you up and then I pull you down
I hang you up and then I pull you down
No more apologies from me
My arms are tired of picking up what I put down
You're all I think of still
I'm gonna miss you everyday
I turn my back on anyone who won't believe
And it gets lonely still, it gets lonely still
It's hard to see you, we are older now
And when I find you, you just turn around
This is a black and white of you I've found
I hang you up and then I pull you down
I hang you up and then I pull you down
I get lost sometimes, another year flies by
But I know if I try memories of the light in your eyes
Can take me back in time
