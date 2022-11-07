Lirik Lagu Hang You Up – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hang You Up – Yellowcard

I cannot hold this anymore

My hands are tired of only waiting to let go

And I am waiting still

I used to know which way to turn

You were a light inside a tunnel in my head

I try to follow still, I try to follow still

It's hard to see you, we are older now

And when I find you, you just turn around

This is a black and white of you I've found

I hang you up and then I pull you down

I hang you up and then I pull you down

No more apologies from me

My arms are tired of picking up what I put down

You're all I think of still

I'm gonna miss you everyday

I turn my back on anyone who won't believe

And it gets lonely still, it gets lonely still

It's hard to see you, we are older now

And when I find you, you just turn around

This is a black and white of you I've found

I hang you up and then I pull you down

I hang you up and then I pull you down

I get lost sometimes, another year flies by

But I know if I try memories of the light in your eyes

Can take me back in time