Lirik Lagu For You, and Your Denial – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

For You, and Your Denial – Yellowcard
It's 4 a.m., you call to spit some fire out
But did you think that I would listen to you now?
It's nothing new so get in line with all the rest
And I will wait till you realize you're out of breath
Can you hear the crowd?
They all go wild
For you and your denial
They're watching you break down (break down)
Hate me all you want,
I'll be okay
I'm half the world away
I'm letting you go now (go now)
You've got sadness twisted up with jealousy
You show your fists to make them look like loyalty
And I have seen what holding on can take away
If it's the past you love then that's where you can stay
Can you hear the crowd?
They all go wild
For you and your denial
They're watching you break down (break down)
Hate me all you want,
I'll be okay
I'm half the world away
I'm letting you go now (go now)
Go now (go now)
Desperation kills
But when it's on your sleeve you wear it well
Underneath it all
You'll always have this war inside yourself
I'm letting you go now (go now)
Can you hear the crowd?
They all go wild
For you and your denial
They're watching you break down (break down)
Hate me all you want,
I'll be okay
I'm half the world away
I'm letting you go now (go now)
Go now (go now)
Go now (go now)
Go now (go now)
Credit
Artis: Yellowcard
Album: When You’re Through Thinking, Say Yes
Rilis: 2011
Genre: Pop Punk
Penulis Lagu: Longineu Warren Iii Parsons, Ryan Michael Mendez, Sean Michael Wellman-Mackin, Sean T. O'donnell, William Ryan Key
Fakta di Balik Lagu For You, and Your Denial – Yellowcard
