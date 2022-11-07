Lirik Lagu For You, and Your Denial – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

For You, and Your Denial – Yellowcard

It's 4 a.m., you call to spit some fire out

But did you think that I would listen to you now?

It's nothing new so get in line with all the rest

And I will wait till you realize you're out of breath

Can you hear the crowd?

They all go wild

For you and your denial

They're watching you break down (break down)

Hate me all you want,

I'll be okay

I'm half the world away

I'm letting you go now (go now)

You've got sadness twisted up with jealousy

You show your fists to make them look like loyalty

And I have seen what holding on can take away

If it's the past you love then that's where you can stay

Can you hear the crowd?

They all go wild

For you and your denial

They're watching you break down (break down)

Hate me all you want,

I'll be okay

I'm half the world away

I'm letting you go now (go now)

Go now (go now)

Desperation kills

But when it's on your sleeve you wear it well

Underneath it all

You'll always have this war inside yourself

I'm letting you go now (go now)

Can you hear the crowd?

They all go wild

For you and your denial

They're watching you break down (break down)

Hate me all you want,

I'll be okay

I'm half the world away

I'm letting you go now (go now)

Go now (go now)

Go now (go now)

Go now (go now)

Credit

Artis: Yellowcard

Album: When You’re Through Thinking, Say Yes

Rilis: 2011

Genre: Pop Punk

Penulis Lagu: Longineu Warren Iii Parsons, Ryan Michael Mendez, Sean Michael Wellman-Mackin, Sean T. O'donnell, William Ryan Key

Fakta di Balik Lagu For You, and Your Denial – Yellowcard