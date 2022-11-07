Lirik Lagu Hey Mike – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hey Mike – Yellowcard
Hey Mike, if you listening
I'm calling home to tell you how it is
It's real bad, it's cold out here
It's been a long and lonely year (It's been a long and lonely year)
It's been so long
Don't give up, don't give in
Don't give up, be my friend
Hey Mike, when the check arrives
hope you're gonna buy your girlfriend something nice.
A fat ring, a slick new ride
Just let her know that it should have been mine
(Just let her know it should have been mine)
Just let her know
Don't give up, don't give in
Don't give up, be my friend
Don't give up, don't give in
I'm ending a better for this in the end
You'll get a letter adressed to a friend.
A friend who's like no friend that I've ever known
When this is over
I'm ending a better for this in the end
You'll get a letter adressed to a friend.
A friend who's like no friend that I've ever known.
When this is over I'm wanting to know his dark side chose
His dark side glows. Dark side glows
Don't give up, don't give in.
Don't give up, be my friend.
Don't give up
Don't give in
Don't give up
Be my friend
Don't give up, don't give in
Hey Mike is your shiny car
fast enough to catch a shooting star
the one that we all wished on?
Credit
Artis: Yellowcard
Album: Ocean Avenue
Rilis: 2003
Genre: Pop Punk
Penulis Lagu: Benjamin Eric Harper, Longineu Warren Iii Parsons, Peter Michael Mosely, Sean Michael Wellman-Mackin, William Ryan Key
