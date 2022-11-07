Lirik Lagu Hey Mike – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hey Mike – Yellowcard

Hey Mike, if you listening

I'm calling home to tell you how it is

It's real bad, it's cold out here

It's been a long and lonely year (It's been a long and lonely year)

It's been so long

Don't give up, don't give in

Don't give up, be my friend

Hey Mike, when the check arrives

hope you're gonna buy your girlfriend something nice.

A fat ring, a slick new ride

Just let her know that it should have been mine

(Just let her know it should have been mine)

Just let her know

Don't give up, don't give in

Don't give up, be my friend

Don't give up, don't give in

I'm ending a better for this in the end

You'll get a letter adressed to a friend.

A friend who's like no friend that I've ever known

When this is over

I'm ending a better for this in the end

You'll get a letter adressed to a friend.

A friend who's like no friend that I've ever known.

When this is over I'm wanting to know his dark side chose

His dark side glows. Dark side glows

Don't give up, don't give in.

Don't give up, be my friend.

Don't give up

Don't give in

Don't give up

Be my friend

Don't give up, don't give in

Hey Mike is your shiny car

fast enough to catch a shooting star

the one that we all wished on?

Credit

Artis: Yellowcard

Album: Ocean Avenue

Rilis: 2003

Genre: Pop Punk

Penulis Lagu: Benjamin Eric Harper, Longineu Warren Iii Parsons, Peter Michael Mosely, Sean Michael Wellman-Mackin, William Ryan Key