Lirik Lagu Nowhere Fast – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nowhere Fast – Valley

Well I've been going out and getting thin

And I've lost a couple friends that I've traded in

I'm a flying kite in a parking lot

All the precious things I once had are now gone

I'm going nowhere on an elliptical

And sometimes I just wonder why I can't ever be still

I'm running circles and I'm chasing the past

I'm going nowhere fast, nowhere fast

I need to validate to scratch on itch

All the triumphs that I've had are hanging on my fridge

Am I killing time, or running out?

All the precious things I do are always by myself

I'm going nowhere on an elliptical

And sometimes I just wonder why I can't ever be still

I'm running circles and I'm chasing the past

I'm going nowhere fast, nowhere fast

So quick to deny all the problems

I'm spinning out to some natural cause

Out my window there's enough of the sunlight

To wake me up from the celebrant pause

Fold out like a map on the surface

I know you always like to start with the point

I can't promise I'm the sum of it all

But I'll try to align

I'm going nowhere on an elliptical

And sometimes I just wonder why I can't ever be still

I'm running circles and I'm chasing the past

I'm going nowhere fast, nowhere fast

I'm going nowhere on an elliptical

And sometimes I just wonder why I can't ever be still

I'm running circles and I'm chasing the past

I'm going nowhere fast, nowhere fast