Lirik Lagu Namedropper - Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Namedropper - Valley

Talk about the movie that you said you're in

With a car and a crash and the cops come storming in

They sell your T-shirt down in Dallas

I kinda wear it just to show that

I'm a namedropper, oh

You're just a showstopper, oh

Late when I'm out thinking how...

I've never seen you on the screen

Everyone know's you

Everyone says they know your name

Everyone tells me you're in a hedonistic game

I'm just a namedropper, oh

Out with the fame stalkers, oh

Where,

Everyone know's you

Everyone says they know your name

Everyone tells me you're in a hedonistic game

Somewhere on the way to Reno

I saw a billboard sign of you and Leo

I heard you coming home for Christmas

I bet you barely even miss us

I'm a namedropper, oh

You're just a showstopper, oh

Late when I'm out thinking how...

I've never seen you on the screen

Everyone know's you

Everyone says they know your name

Everyone tells me you're in a hedonistic game

I'm just a namedropper, oh

Out with the fame stalkers, oh

Where,

Everyone know's you

Everyone says they know your name

Everyone tells me you're in a hedonistic game

I'm just a namedropper, oh

Out with the fame stalkers, oh

Where,

Everyone know's you

Everyone says they know your name

Everyone tells me you're in a hedonistic game

I'm just a namedropper, oh

Out with the fame stalkers, oh

Got a mouth full of fillings just riding around

Only waits for the calm to get it down

Safety to swim when your money's gone

I want it to change, change, change

Got a mouth full of fillings just riding around

Only waits for the calm to get it down

Safety to swim when your money's gone

I want it to change, change, change