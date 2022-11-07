Lirik Lagu Namedropper - Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Namedropper - Valley
Talk about the movie that you said you're in
With a car and a crash and the cops come storming in
They sell your T-shirt down in Dallas
I kinda wear it just to show that
I'm a namedropper, oh
You're just a showstopper, oh
Late when I'm out thinking how...
I've never seen you on the screen
Everyone know's you
Everyone says they know your name
Everyone tells me you're in a hedonistic game
I'm just a namedropper, oh
Out with the fame stalkers, oh
Where,
Everyone know's you
Everyone says they know your name
Everyone tells me you're in a hedonistic game
Somewhere on the way to Reno
I saw a billboard sign of you and Leo
I heard you coming home for Christmas
I bet you barely even miss us
I'm a namedropper, oh
You're just a showstopper, oh
Late when I'm out thinking how...
I've never seen you on the screen
Everyone know's you
Everyone says they know your name
Everyone tells me you're in a hedonistic game
I'm just a namedropper, oh
Out with the fame stalkers, oh
Where,
Everyone know's you
Everyone says they know your name
Everyone tells me you're in a hedonistic game
I'm just a namedropper, oh
Out with the fame stalkers, oh
Where,
Everyone know's you
Everyone says they know your name
Everyone tells me you're in a hedonistic game
I'm just a namedropper, oh
Out with the fame stalkers, oh
Got a mouth full of fillings just riding around
Only waits for the calm to get it down
Safety to swim when your money's gone
I want it to change, change, change
Got a mouth full of fillings just riding around
Only waits for the calm to get it down
Safety to swim when your money's gone
I want it to change, change, change
