Lirik Lagu One Year, Six Months – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

One Year, Six Months – Yellowcard

Sew this up with threads of reason and regret

So I will not forget, I will not forget

How this felt one year six months ago i know

I cannot forget, I cannot forget

I'm falling into memories of you

Things we used to do

Follow me there a beautiful somewhere

A place that I can share with you

I can tell that you don't know me anymore

It's easy to forget sometimes we just forget

Being on this road is anything but sure

Maybe we'll forget I hope we don't forget

I'm falling into memories of you

Things we used to do

Follow me there a beautiful somewhere

A place that I can share with you

So many nights

Legs tangled tight

Wrap me up in a dream with you

Close up these eyes

Try not to cry

All that i got to pull me through

Is memories of you

I'm falling into memories of you

Things we used to do

Follow me there a beautiful somewhere

A place that we can share

Falling into memories of you

Things we used to do

Credit

Artis: Yellowcard

Album: Ocean Avenue

Rilis: 2003

Genre: Pop Punk

Penulis Lagu: Benjamin Eric Harper, Longineu Warren Iii Parsons, Peter Michael Mosely, Sean Michael Wellman-Mackin, William Ryan Key