Lirik Lagu One Year, Six Months – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

One Year, Six Months – Yellowcard
Sew this up with threads of reason and regret
So I will not forget, I will not forget
How this felt one year six months ago i know
I cannot forget, I cannot forget
I'm falling into memories of you
Things we used to do
Follow me there a beautiful somewhere
A place that I can share with you
I can tell that you don't know me anymore
It's easy to forget sometimes we just forget
Being on this road is anything but sure
Maybe we'll forget I hope we don't forget
I'm falling into memories of you
Things we used to do
Follow me there a beautiful somewhere
A place that I can share with you
So many nights
Legs tangled tight
Wrap me up in a dream with you
Close up these eyes
Try not to cry
All that i got to pull me through
Is memories of you
I'm falling into memories of you
Things we used to do
Follow me there a beautiful somewhere
A place that we can share
Falling into memories of you
Things we used to do
Credit
Artis: Yellowcard
Album: Ocean Avenue
Rilis: 2003
Genre: Pop Punk
Penulis Lagu: Benjamin Eric Harper, Longineu Warren Iii Parsons, Peter Michael Mosely, Sean Michael Wellman-Mackin, William Ryan Key
