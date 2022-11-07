Lirik Lagu There’s Still a Light in the House – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu There’s Still a Light in the House – Valley
I'd like to call you on the way home
Another precious call to waste on my mouth
My chances tugging me by the shoulder
But there's no one home to let you in or let me out
(There's still a light in the house)
I saw a face so close to mine in Chelsea market
There's something about her and there's something about it
There's a million ways to pass the day on a concrete island
We try to get pass it, just stuck in the traffic
Swing your conscience, pull the lever
Maybe talking's not the feature
(There's still a light in the house)
I'd like to call you on the way home
Another precious call to waste on my mouth
My chances tugging me by the shoulder
But there's no one home to let you in or let me out
(There's still a light in the house)
It's such a waste to watch you slide out in the hallway
And breakdown in the house
On the street and apartment
We share a light 'cause you're alone and in the same clothes
With the blur of the tunnel and the blur of the mirror
Swing your conscience, pull the lever
Maybe talking's not the feature
(There's still a light in the house)
I'd like to call you on the way home
Another precious call to waste on my mouth
My chances tugging me by the shoulder
But there's no one home to let you in or let me out
(There's still a light in the house)
When she cries she brings the storm in
I kind of like the way it pours
Three o'clock I'm calling Anna
She's telling me, "Come on, move on"
