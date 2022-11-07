Lirik Lagu There’s Still a Light in the House – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu There’s Still a Light in the House – Valley

I'd like to call you on the way home

Another precious call to waste on my mouth

My chances tugging me by the shoulder

But there's no one home to let you in or let me out

(There's still a light in the house)

I saw a face so close to mine in Chelsea market

There's something about her and there's something about it

There's a million ways to pass the day on a concrete island

We try to get pass it, just stuck in the traffic

Swing your conscience, pull the lever

Maybe talking's not the feature

(There's still a light in the house)

I'd like to call you on the way home

Another precious call to waste on my mouth

My chances tugging me by the shoulder

But there's no one home to let you in or let me out

(There's still a light in the house)

It's such a waste to watch you slide out in the hallway

And breakdown in the house

On the street and apartment

We share a light 'cause you're alone and in the same clothes

With the blur of the tunnel and the blur of the mirror

Swing your conscience, pull the lever

Maybe talking's not the feature

(There's still a light in the house)

I'd like to call you on the way home

Another precious call to waste on my mouth

My chances tugging me by the shoulder

But there's no one home to let you in or let me out

(There's still a light in the house)

When she cries she brings the storm in

I kind of like the way it pours

Three o'clock I'm calling Anna

She's telling me, "Come on, move on"