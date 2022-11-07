Lirik Lagu Park Bench – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Park Bench – Valley
My love, my love, my love, my love I'm hiding
I've been useless and staring away
At a crowd on a park bench
Generate my mind, generation mind the silence
C-c-cry on my shoulder
Oh God, I'm getting older
Find some balance
With your teeth stained white
Or some other kind
"Aw, baby," you tuck me in
On a modern time
But I'm still stained blue
Sitting right next to you
Yeah, in your pocket, reach
I'm just currency
Mm-mm-mm-mm
Mm-mm-mm-mm
Mm-mm-mm-mm
Mm-mm-mm-mm
Mm-mm-mm-mm
Mm-mm-mm-mm
Mm-mm-mm-mm
Mm-mm-mm-mm
My love, my love, my love, my love we're all just crying
On a break of an age, can't help but erase
When your gun shot's so violent
I guess you can call these hard times
"You buy your mental state in the grocery aisle"
"Just to tear some page of a cheap headline"
(He's just a silly nutcase you call a good guy)
With your teeth stained white
Or some other kind
"Aw, baby," you tuck me in
On a modern type
But I'm still stained blue
Sitting right next to you
Yeah, in your pocket, reach
I'm just currency
"Man, I just gave up trying"
"Rob, I just feel like dying"
In a vertical age, I'll just scroll it away
Huh-huh-huh hung up on a mistake
I wanna know where you're going
I wanna know where you roam
I wanna come and find ya
Holding out all your heartache
Or brushing it off on a headache
My love, my love, my love, my love we're hiding
I've been useless and staring away
At a crowd on a park bench
With your teeth stained white
Or some other kind
"Aw, baby," you tuck me in
On a modern time
But I'm still stained blue
Sitting right next to you
Yeah, in your pocket, reach
I'm just currency
