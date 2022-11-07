Lirik Lagu Park Bench – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Park Bench – Valley

My love, my love, my love, my love I'm hiding

I've been useless and staring away

At a crowd on a park bench

Generate my mind, generation mind the silence

C-c-cry on my shoulder

Oh God, I'm getting older

Find some balance

With your teeth stained white

Or some other kind

"Aw, baby," you tuck me in

On a modern time

But I'm still stained blue

Sitting right next to you

Yeah, in your pocket, reach

I'm just currency

Mm-mm-mm-mm

Mm-mm-mm-mm

Mm-mm-mm-mm

Mm-mm-mm-mm

Mm-mm-mm-mm

Mm-mm-mm-mm

Mm-mm-mm-mm

Mm-mm-mm-mm

My love, my love, my love, my love we're all just crying

On a break of an age, can't help but erase

When your gun shot's so violent

I guess you can call these hard times

"You buy your mental state in the grocery aisle"

"Just to tear some page of a cheap headline"

(He's just a silly nutcase you call a good guy)

With your teeth stained white

Or some other kind

"Aw, baby," you tuck me in

On a modern type

But I'm still stained blue

Sitting right next to you

Yeah, in your pocket, reach

I'm just currency

"Man, I just gave up trying"

"Rob, I just feel like dying"

In a vertical age, I'll just scroll it away

Huh-huh-huh hung up on a mistake

I wanna know where you're going

I wanna know where you roam

I wanna come and find ya

Holding out all your heartache

Or brushing it off on a headache

My love, my love, my love, my love we're hiding

I've been useless and staring away

At a crowd on a park bench

With your teeth stained white

Or some other kind

"Aw, baby," you tuck me in

On a modern time

But I'm still stained blue

Sitting right next to you

Yeah, in your pocket, reach

I'm just currency